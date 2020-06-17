Growing up on Atlanta’s west side, my grandparents raised me from a truthful place. I was never given the illusion that the world was good or right or fair. I was given the reality that you had to be happy and hopeful as a choice, and you had to do for yourself and for your community in the immediate, because that’s all you had.

As a teenager, that meant splitting my time between being an aspirational weed dealer and a social organizer, mediating conflicts between boys from rival high schools. The boys got trades and became photographers, U.S. servicemen, lawyers and, as I did, rappers and businesspeople. Nobody died, even as guns and crack swept through Atlanta. Because we were active in organizing, we developed a deeper sense of morality and responsibility to the community.

As this generation faces new challenges with racism and police brutality, I choose to remain hopeful. A new crop of organizers will grow out of this, and if they plot, plan, strategize, organize and mobilize, freedom will come sooner than later.

Watch his full argument in the video above.

Watch more:

Opinion | In Atlanta, this is why we protest

Opinion | This is why the media should not replay viral videos of black men being killed

Opinion | Vice President Biden, you need black women voters. This is how to win us.

Opinion | Black voter to candidates: Fix inequality, don’t pander