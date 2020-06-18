When conservative filmmaker Michael Pack was finally confirmed by the Senate on a party-line vote (with the exception of Sen. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.), the only Democrat to vote for him), Democrats warned that he would turn the agency (formerly known as the Broadcasting Board of Governors) into a mouthpiece for Trump propaganda, while Republicans dismissed that idea as preposterous.

But Pack wasted no time. In what is being called the “Wednesday night massacre,” he moved quickly to clean house and consolidate power, as NPR reports:

Pack swiftly sidelined most of the agency’s senior leadership by stripping them of their authority. He also fired the chiefs of the government-sponsored broadcast networks for foreign audiences that his agency oversees, including Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty; Radio Free Asia; Office of Cuba Broadcasting, which oversees Radio and Television Martí; and Middle East Broadcasting Networks, which runs Alhurra and Radio Sawa.

That came after the two top editors at VOA resigned in anticipation of Pack’s arrival.

Now it’s possible that he will replace all those people with fine journalists committed to the agency’s mission of providing honest, fair and thorough news reporting that represents not the person sitting in the White House at a particular moment but all of America.

But does anyone really think that’s what will happen? Or is it more likely that the the agency will become a stronghold of Trump partisans?

In a memo to staff, Pack said one of his goals was to “examine some of the problems that have surfaced in the media in recent years.” Given that he comes from a party that rails constantly against “liberal media” and was appointed by a president who regularly vilifies journalists as “the enemy of the people,” that’s a disturbing statement to say the least.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Shapiro, who is expected to become the head of the Office of Cuba Broadcasting, once told associates his goal was to turn the entire agency into a “Bannon legacy.”

Sen. Robert Menendez (N.J.), the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, responded to Pack’s moves by saying: “The wholesale firing of the Agency’s network heads, and disbanding of corporate boards to install President Trump’s political allies is an egregious breach of this organization’s history and mission from which it may never recover.”

That may be a bit of exaggeration, but it raises an important point: If Joe Biden wins the presidency in November, he’s going to have a huge amount of work to do in fumigating the federal government to remove the lingering stench of Trumpism.

That means a lot of things, including rolling back atrocious regulatory moves and restocking the government with people who are actually committed to the missions of their agencies.

It will likely be an even more challenging task than in most transitions, because Trump has so undermined the work of the federal government that civil servants have been departing in droves, leaving one agency after another hollowed out and unable to carry out its tasks the way it should.

That’s not even to mention all the questionable people Trump has installed who will have to be removed and replaced.

Early in the Trump era, I developed a theory about how he could wind up carrying out an extraordinarily conservative presidency despite showing little interest in or knowledge about conservative ideology. Two factors combine to make Trump the most right-wing president in memory: his belief that assuaging his base is all that’s necessary for him to succeed and his complete indifference to policy.

The latter may seem counterintuitive, but it’s precisely because Trump doesn’t care about policy or the operations of government that his administration is full of extremist ideologues who, in a different Republican administration, might have some limits placed on how far they could go in pursuing their goals.

A George W. Bush or even Ronald Reagan was interested in maintaining the support of at least some voters in the middle and so fostered an environment that was sensitive to the prospect of controversy around policy and personnel changes that were too obviously extremist. Trump, on the other hand, couldn’t care less, and the people who work for him know it.

Not only were many moderate Republicans reluctant to work for Trump given the repugnant moral compromise it would entail — which left many jobs open to grifters and cranks — but once installed, Trump appointees learned that the only thing they have to worry about is embarrassing the boss. If you avoid corruption that is too obvious and vulgar, you’re free to do pretty much whatever you want.

So sweeping into an agency, firing all the nonpartisan senior staff and replacing them with a bunch of cronies once the attention has died down (which I’m fairly sure is what will happen at the U.S. Agency for Global Media) is no problem. If the president is aware of it at all, he no doubt couldn’t be happier about it. And fixing it will be one more thing on a very, very long to-do list for the next president.

