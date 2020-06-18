The ruling is, of course, a major, if temporary, victory for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought here illegally as children, their tenacious political organizing and media savvy, and their success in convincing the country that they have become thoroughly American — that ending their protections would be cruel, counterproductive and contrary to our values.

In an interesting twist, that success itself helped push Trump into a position where he didn’t feel he had the political space to handle this in a way that might have produced the legal outcome he wanted.

The ruling does not mean the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program has now been declared legal. It means that the way in which Trump sought to end the program is illegal. Now Trump will have to decide how — or whether — to go back and take another crack at ending it.

The ruling, which was written by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., concludes that Trump’s manner of ending the program violated the Administrative Procedure Act. DACA was originally created by an executive action undertaken by former president Barack Obama.

As Roberts’s ruling notes, when Trump’s Department of Homeland Security ended the program, it did so on the basis of then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s declaration that the original action by Obama was illegal.

The crux lies in what Trump’s DHS did not do. And here’s where Trump’s bad faith comes in.

DACA can be divided into two pieces. One part defers the deportations of its recipients. The other part provides affirmative benefits to them, such as work permits.

The APA requires the administration to go through a good-faith procedure in making decisions of this kind. This would have entailed actually evaluating the impact of ending DACA and evaluating the alternative choices the administration had. This would have required the it to consider, say, just ending the work permits while leaving in place the protections from deportations.

But the administration did not supply any “reasoned analysis” for why it didn’t take that course of action rather than the one it did take, the ruling notes. And it adds that the administration didn’t consider the interests of those who had come to rely on the program, which must be at least weighed in an administrative decision of this kind.

Instead, the ruling points out, the administration just relied on the notion that Obama’s original executive action was illegal to simply declare that it must be ended. Because the administration failed to take those other steps, the decision was “arbitrary and capricious.”

The key is why Trump and the administration took this easy way out.

Trump campaigned on ending DACA. But once in office, he realized the politics of ending it would be terrible (whatever pricks of conscience he felt for the dreamers are unknown). As the dreamers organized and drove home their sympathetic situation to the country, the politics only got worse.

Yet hard-liners such as adviser Stephen Miller wanted DACA ended. In early 2018, you may recall, Democrats offered Trump $25 billion for his wall in exchange for legalizing the dreamers, but Miller got Trump to walk away because it didn’t include big cuts to legal immigration. That’s not looking so clever now, is it?

Regardless, the upshot was that Trump didn’t want to take the affirmative step of simply ending DACA as an act of executive discretion, which is in his power. That would have required going through the governing procedures outlined above and would have put Trump on the political hook for making the affirmative decision that the dreamers would lose work permits and be subject to deportation.

So the administration simply declared that its hand was forced by the illegality of Obama’s action. Blaming Obama’s lawlessness — an article of faith among many on the right — was easier. And this led to the failure to take the proper procedural steps. Which led to the court ruling against Trump.

“Trump repeatedly refused to take ownership of his shameful decision to terminate DACA,” Leezia Dhalla, the press director at FWD.us and a DACA recipient herself, said in a statement. “Instead, Trump tried to hide behind weak claims that DACA is unlawful. As a result he was rejected by the highest Court in the country.”

It’s hard to know what will happen next. The administration could try again to end DACA, but that would lead to more lawsuits and presumably require the formal process it has long desperately wanted to avoid.

But whatever does happen, what this whole affair showed is that on this matter, Trump cannot wriggle out of owning the consequences, political and otherwise, of his own decisions. He tried, and it blew up on him.

