We are now learning that Joe Biden is launching a new $15 million TV and digital ad campaign in multiple swing states. This will include ads on Fox News, to reach people who voted for Trump in 2016 but might have soured on his leadership.

This juxtaposition raises a question: Is there any way for Biden to penetrate the reality distortion field that Fox has sought to build around the president?

AD

The Biden campaign is circulating a new memo along with the new ads. It notes that the spots will also run nationally on Fox and other networks, targeted in part to voters who switched from Barack Obama to Trump.

AD

This decision will help underscore that “our campaign is determined to bring the country together,” and reinforce “the positive case for Biden,” a portion of the memo that I obtained says.

The memo also says the Biden campaign will advertise during Nascar “to get in front of a large volume of Obama/Trump voters,” and will target the Florida Panhandle “to get in front of white working class voters.”

Before you object that Biden shouldn’t waste time chasing GOP-leaning voters, note this: The push also includes major Spanish-language outreach to Latino voters, and print ads in 30 African American newspapers, as Shane Goldmacher, who first broke this story, reports.

AD

But the effort to reach working class white Fox viewers and Nascar voters is worth engaging, because it’s a bet on the softness of Trump’s white support and even on the true state of multiracial majority opinion in this country right now.

AD

The ads include this one, which depicts pandemic heartbreak, economic devastation, and mass protests against systemic racism (notably, Black Lives Matter appears), even as Biden vows racial healing and a “duty to care” for “all” Americans, including those who vote against him:

There’s also this ad, which hails the role of essential workers in battling the pandemic. “We need to pay them,” Biden says, linking this to a recognition that “the great American middle class” that built this country is suffering badly, again professing a “duty to care” for “all” Americans.

AD

Hannity’s alternate universe

It’s instructive to contrast the universe of these ads with Trump’s appearance Hannity. The reality depicted there is entirely divorced from majority opinion -- and from reality itself -- in just about every conceivable way.

AD

Trump and Hannity agreed that Trump has been an outstanding leader on race relations. But majorities say his incitement in response to protests has made them worse.

Trump absurdly depicted the protests as overrun with terrorists and criminals. But large majorities side with protesters and agree with their underlying grievances.

Trump credited his coronavirus response for saving “millions" of lives. But large majorities say he failed to act early enough, which is catastrophically correct.

AD

Trump insisted coronavirus will “fade away,” and portrayed our economic catastrophe as an artificial blip in an absurdly exaggerated story of ongoing Trumpian economic wonder. But cases are rising in 20 states, majorities continue to disapprove of his handling of coronavirus, our economic prognosis is extremely dire, and Trump’s failures on the virus are a key reason we’re in such a deep hole.

AD

This alternate universe is also the one depicted in Trump’s ads. It’s a place where not a single shaft of light is permitted to penetrate through to the notion that Trump’s actions are to blame in any conceivable way for the mass crises sweeping the country, and Trump’s perfect handling of them is hermetically sealed off from the reality of their horrifying consequences for millions.

Indeed, as Dan Drezner notes, this separate reality has been expanded to encompass Trump’s own political reality: Trump has demanded retractions of polls showing him losing, and his loyalists continue to insist he’s already destined for a landslide.

AD

The Biden campaign’s bet

The Biden campaign is making a different bet on majority opinion. It’s that even some Fox watchers can’t be easily demagogued out of appreciating that the moment has long since arrived to accept the legitimacy of grievances about deep systemic racism. That they want a president who tries to unify the country, rather than one who seeks to incite maximal hatred, at moments of searing national tension and introspection.

AD

In a way, the Biden campaign is betting, too, that majorities want a president who doesn’t try to gaslight them all the time about literally everything, in a ceaseless effort to dodge responsibility and accountability on every conceivable front.

AD

Notably, the Biden campaign will advertise during daytime Fox shows, as opposed to during Hannity, on the belief that Hannity’s walled off zone does not represent the epistemological state of the full Fox audience. There’s reasonable grounds for believing that a small segment of Obama-Trump voters are reachable -- particularly non-college educated white women -- and a small erosion might be enough.

Make no mistake: Trump could still win, if conditions change and the race tightens enough in swing states. And Biden has tremendous work to do in articulating an agenda that’s commensurate with the scale and nature of our glaring inequalities, racial and economic alike.

AD

But for now, Biden’s bet on the state of majority opinion seems like a well-laid one.