In its online salvo against antifa and “far-left mobs,” President Trump’s reelection campaign displayed a marking the Nazis once used to designate political prisoners in concentration camps.
A red inverted triangle was first used in the 1930s to identify Communists, and was applied as well to Social Democrats, liberals, Freemasons and other members of opposition parties. The badge forced on Jewish political prisoners, by contrast, featured a yellow triangle overlaid by a red triangle.
In response to queries from The Washington Post, Facebook on Thursday afternoon deactivated ads that included the inverted red triangle.
The red symbol appeared in paid posts sponsored by Trump and Vice President Pence, as well as by the “Team Trump” campaign page. It was featured alongside text warning of “Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups” and asking users to sign a petition about antifa, a loose collection of anti-fascist activists whom the Trump administration has sought to link to recent violence, despite arrest records that show their involvement is trivial.

How do these things keep popping up in the Trump campaign? It’s a mystery.

President Trump’s pledge not to sign legislation that would rename military bases that honor Confederate leaders has left Senate Republicans struggling over how to respond to an issue that is at the forefront of the national debate over how the country deals with its racist past.
Few GOP senators have aligned themselves with Trump’s hard-line approach, but they have also been careful not to directly challenge the president. They are now trying to determine how tenable that middle position will be in an election year where race has emerged as a central issue and as they search for an alternative approach to what Democrats want and Trump opposes.

I don’t know, how about “They were traitors who fought a war against the United States to preserve the evil of slavery, so we shouldn’t have any statues honoring them or name our elementary schools after them.” Doesn’t seem that hard.

* Jeff Zeleny, Arlette Saenz, MJ Lee and Jessica Dean report that Joe Biden will accept the Democratic nomination in Milwaukee, though it’s not yet certain how scaled back the convention will be.