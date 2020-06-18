* Jeff Zeleny, Arlette Saenz, MJ Lee and Jessica Dean report that Joe Biden will accept the Democratic nomination in Milwaukee, though it’s not yet certain how scaled back the convention will be.
* Michelle Ye Hee Lee reports that the top donor to Trump’s reelection effort self-published a book full of racist rants against people who unlike him didn’t have the wisdom and work ethic to be born the heir to a banking fortune.
* Francis Wilkinson suggests a smart course of action for Trump to take, now that the Supreme Court ruled against him on the dreamers.
* Adam Serwer digs into the deeply unsettling dynamics involving the high court and Trump that were revealed by that ruling.
* Ron Brownstein has a great piece explaining how today’s protest movements could be as consequential as those of the 1960s.
* Amanda Marcotte considers whether John Roberts will once again step in to save the GOP from itself, this time on abortion.
* A Data for Progress survey shows Charles Booker leading Amy McGrath by eight points for the Democratic nomination to face Mitch McConnell in Kentucky.
* Michele Norris asks why it took so long to do away with Aunt Jemima, and explores her own family’s complicated history with the figure.
* And Michael Bender interviews the president, who takes credit for informing everyone what Juneteenth is, because “nobody had ever heard of it.” Yes, you read that right.