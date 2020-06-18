An autocrat asked Donald Trump to do him a favor, and Donald Trump said no.

Donald Trump spent 30 minutes quietly reading by himself.

Donald Trump ordered and ate broccoli.

Donald Trump put on appropriate safety gear to do a task that required said safety gear.

Donald Trump admitted that something that had gone wrong was his fault, and he said he was sorry.

Things in the White House are actually much better organized than you would think.

“Please, don’t worry about the polls,” Donald Trump said. “I’m not as focused on my reelection as on doing a good job for the American people.”

Donald Trump was asked to describe who Abraham Lincoln was and answered correctly.

Donald Trump sat outside, enjoying a beautiful day.

At the end of a busy day in the White House, Donald Trump paused to help his son with some homework.

Donald Trump stopped to pet a dog.

“No,” Donald Trump said, “Jared has too much on his plate already. I think that’s more than he should be taking on.”

Donald Trump listened to something that Vladimir Putin was telling him with appropriate skepticism.

Someone made a mistake or disagreed with Donald Trump, and he didn’t get mad.

Donald Trump said that it would be “not cool at all” to invade Venezuela.

Donald Trump told someone he loved them, and meant it.

Donald Trump listened to an intelligence briefing and waited until it was finished before he tried to say anything.

Donald Trump spoke to the leader of one of America’s traditional allies on the phone and it was a normal, pleasant call.

Donald Trump said he didn’t care whether he was being quoted in a book. After all, he was not saying anything he needed to be ashamed of.

Donald Trump sent someone a heartfelt greeting card.

Donald Trump telephoned someone in need of consolation, and he said something consoling.

Donald Trump has one real friend.

In private, Donald Trump is much less racist.

