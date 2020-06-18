I had turned to the Golden Gate Bridge because I wanted the reassurance of something solid and constant. The bridge is 83 years old, and weighs in at 1.75 billion pounds, making it more than twice as heavy as the Empire State Building. It endures more than 40 million cars — as well as millions of pedestrians and bicyclists — crossing it every year. The bridge has survived storms, earthquakes and even its own 50th-birthday celebration, when more than 300,000 celebrants gathered on the bridge deck, resulting in the literal flattening of the deck curve.

During its history, the stoic bridge has been closed only down three times for weather conditions, all high-wind events, the most recent of which was gusting that reached 75 miles per hour in 1983. And wind, as it turns out, is why the bridge was suddenly vocalizing.

Local news had the technical analysis. According to an agency spokesman, engineers for the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District recommended a plan to ensure the structure would sustain a future wind event of 100 miles per hour. Experts in the field of aerodynamics tested various retrofit designs at scale and recommended replacing the west-side railings between the bridge’s towers and adding stabilizing fairings. They included their proposal as part of the new suicide barrier project that was approved in December 2016. That proposal also alerted bridge officials that a noise — possibly a hum — would be generated by the new design under certain conditions. With 75 percent of the new railings and 10 percent of the fairings in place, the “certain conditions” were met on the day of my walk — much to the surprise of everyone within earshot, as far away as Berkeley.

“A giant orange wheezing kazoo,” the Bay Area’s NPR station called it. San Francisco’s 48 Hills website describes the sound as “an eerie, Brobdingnagian hum.” Others have likened it to the sound one makes when blowing across the opening of an empty bottle. My vote is for “ghost trying to communicate from the world beyond in a low-budget horror film.”

The noise, in other words, is no small thing. If the engineers knew, why weren’t we San Franciscans warned? Where were our elected city representatives? It turns out the bridge isn’t governed by the city or county of San Francisco, but by the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District Board of Directors, a body created by the California state legislature in 1928 to oversee the construction and maintenance of the bridge. The group is made up of 19 members who serve two-year terms. Nine are from San Francisco, chosen by the mayor and Board of Supervisors. So city officials shouldn’t have been clueless. Apparently not one of those representatives thought it was worth alerting the locals to the possibility of incredibly loud and annoying noises on windy days. We sure could have used a heads-up about the bizarre wailings interrupting our Zoom meetings.

To make matters even more unsettling, we don’t know how often this will happen. We’ve had very blustery days since the bridge’s debut performance when the structure hasn’t made a peep. Nor do we know if it will happen again at all once the wind mitigation and the suicide barriers are completed. The experts are working on answers, as criticism from those who find the noise unwelcome is met with flat statements about the sound being a necessary trade-off for safety.

None of which is welcome in a time of pandemics, locusts, murder hornets, civil unrest, a homelessness crisis and severe economic turmoil. With everything else going on in the world, the last thing San Franciscans needed was for our most dependable landmark to suddenly start talking to us. Someone in the line of responsibility had an obligation to say something so the city’s jittery residents could have reacted with “Wow, so that’s what the bridge sounds like!” instead of “Oh God, is this the apocalypse?”

Maybe the surprise sounds are a fitting tribute to San Francisco’s general political dysfunction. Or a reminder that, much as we take our surroundings for granted, nothing in this world is permanent. Or maybe it’s reason to be hopeful: When life returns to the way it was before the Great Upheaval of 2020, perhaps tourists will flock to San Francisco in even greater numbers to hear the bridge sing.

But if the Statue of Liberty starts talking, we’ll know we’re really in trouble.

