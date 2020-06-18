On April 5, 1968, the morning after the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, President Lyndon B. Johnson canceled a trip to Hawaii to meet Gen. William Westmorland in the aftermath of North Vietnam’s TET offensive. He instead went to Washington National Cathedral for a memorial to King, speaking from the same pulpit that the slain minister had the previous Sunday. King’s sermon, “Remaining Awake During a Great Revolution,” asked parishioners to capture the moment, the spirit and energy of those who wanted a fairer America. Today, King would beckon us to “remain awake during this great revolution.”

Johnson had sought the advice of Clifford Alexander and Roger Wilkins, both African Americans in his administration. Later, he invited the NAACP’s Roy Wilkins, Gary, Ind., Mayor Richard Hatcher, the Urban League’s Whitney Young, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and D.C. Mayor-Commissioner Walter Washington to the Oval Office.

That night, Johnson gave a televised address proclaiming April 7, 1968, a national day of mourning. Referring to his recent speech on race, after receiving the Kerner report, he said, “I did not understate the case last Sunday evening when I talked of the divisiveness that was tearing this Nation apart.” He ended: “The nation can and shall and will overcome.”

Would President Trump ever offer such words or consult black leaders? Would he ever give D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) the respect that Johnson gave to Washington, whom he appointed?

Bowser has fervently defended the District, declaring “we don’t want armed military; we don’t want any of those things on D.C. streets.” If ever there was a time for D.C. statehood, it is now. Bowser renamed a street in front of the White House “Black Lives Matter Plaza.” The symbolism is not lost — nearby Lafayette Square was once a slave-trading depot.

The District has a long history of protesters exercising their First Amendment rights. On May 3, 1913, 250,000 women suffragists marched on Washington the day before Woodrow Wilson’s inauguration. Ida B. Wells, who recently received a posthumous Pulitzer Prize for campaigning against lynching, was told to march at the back with the blacks. She refused and marched between two white women, with the integrated Alpha Suffrage Club of Chicago.

In the Red Summer of 1919, there were riots in 25 cities, including the District. Returning white soldiers blamed blacks for their postwar hardships. In Washington, members of the paramilitary Home Defense League and soldiers, some still in uniform, gathered at the Knights of Columbus center and began pulling black people out of trolleys and cars. White crowds grew, night after night, as the 700-member D.C. police force basically watched. Nearly 2,000 federal troops were sent in to protect white lives and property. The attacks stopped only when more than 2,000 armed black veterans and other formed a perimeter to defend black neighborhoods. The District was the only city in which whites suffered almost as many casualties as blacks.

In 1933, at least 20,000 members of the Bonus Expeditionary Force (BEF) vowed to camp in the District until they received their promised pensions for fighting in World War I. President Herbert Hoover ordered Gen. Douglas MacArthur, the Army chief of staff, to forcibly remove the them and their families, claiming that they were communists, anarchists and vagabonds. His deputy, Dwight D. Eisenhower, expressed reluctance. Major George S. Patton led the charge on the Ellipse near the White House, complete with gas masks and bayoneted rifles. He later said he regretted his actions. Constance Green wrote, “What most astonished Washingtonians was the discovery that the white veterans, from Alabama and Mississippi as well as from the Northern and Western states, shared billets, rations and chores with the 2,000 Negroes of the BEF in complete amity.”

In September 1957, Eisenhower, then the president, was again leery of deploying troops on American soil as whites attacked black children in Arkansas. At the urging of black leaders, he sent 1,200 paratroopers from the 101st Airborne to escort the Little Rock Nine into Central High School. Louis Armstrong sent the president a message: “If you decide to walk into the schools with the little colored kids, take me along, Daddy, God Bless You.”

In 1968, after King’s assassination, protests and riots began in the District. 13,000 troops, ordered in by Johnson, descended on the District. In came transport planes, trucks, paratroopers and military police from Fort Bragg, the 6th Armored Calvary from Fort Meade, the 91st Combat Engineers from Fort Belvoir, the Third Infantry Regiment from Fort Myers and units from Fort Lee and Fort Eustis. The full D.C. fire department was mobilized, along with 60 fire companies from Maryland and Virginia.

The District’s economic losses were surpassed only by Watts in 1965 and Detroit in 1967. In the District, almost 15,000 jobs were affected, including 5,000 lost, and 2,000 people were left homeless. Thirteen people died, including seven in fires started by incendiary devices hurled by looters or police. Almost 1,200 people were injured, and 900 businesses were burned or destroyed. It took the District more than 40 years to rebuild. When it did, many black families who had lived in the riot-torn areas were gone, gentrified out.

In the 2020 D.C. protests, no lives have been lost, no have been buildings destroyed and no troops were wanted or needed.

