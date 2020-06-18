At this point, the question isn’t whether a change happened, but if it can stick. Sometimes, one success leads to another — advocates for same-sex marriage started winning over the public in the mid-to-late 2000s and never really stopped making gains. In other cases, the public has a strong but fleeting reaction: After the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., support for gun control spiked but quickly returned to its previous level. And then there are issues, such as health care, where the public has jumped right and left without a clear long-term trajectory.

It’s impossible to know which of these categories the latest shifts fall into — the protests are still in full swing, with another big demonstration likely to occur on Juneteenth and a third planned for August. But, over the next two years, a series of predictable, almost scheduled events will help us know whether these protests amounted to a brief surge in energy or a permanent change in American culture and politics.

If America’s new commitment to police reform is just temporary excitement driven by the news cycle, we’ll likely know within one to three months.

Recent data from school shootings suggests that that’s roughly the length of America’s attention span: The spike in enthusiasm for gun restrictions had fully disappeared almost exactly three months after the shooting in Parkland, Fla., and another spike-and-decline trend on this issue was apparent within two months of the 2019 shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.

If support for police reform or Americans’ reported awareness of racism starts to drop before August, that’s a bad sign for reformers. That would mean that some new converts were jumping on a bandwagon rather than changing their beliefs about racism in the United States — or that President Trump and Senate Republicans managed to satisfy them with a relatively unambitious executive order and legislative push.

Yet if support for police reform stays strong through the election, we’ll know the shift is real, but we won’t know if the transition in Americans’ thinking is smooth and truly permanent. Americans could change their mind on race, as they did multiple times on health care.

When debates over the Affordable Care Act started, some form of health-care reform looked like an easy win: Per the General Social Survey, 74 percent of Americans believed the country was spending too little on health care in 2008, and throughout the George W. Bush era, most said that the government was responsible for providing all Americans with health insurance. But as the ACA debate raged in Congress, the public turned against the bill. According to the RealClearPolitics average, the ACA’s net approval rating was negative during the Obama administration, and it only became popular when Trump and congressional Republicans attempted to repeal and replace the law in 2017.

Americans may ultimately place police reform and race relations in a category with other policy issues in which public opinion tends to follow a similar seesaw track. Assuming he is elected president, Joe Biden will sign an ambitious reform bill, the public will decide he’s overreached, and Republicans will use the issue against him in the midterm elections. In other words, we will likely know if police reform has become a significant issue but not an era-defining shift in attitudes and priorities by 2022.

The question of whether we’ve seen a moral sea change in America can only be answered by time, which will show us whether enthusiasm not just for police reform but also for broader measures of racial justice becomes a given in most American circles.

But dramatic swings on major issues can happen quickly. In 2008, candidate Barack Obama was ostensibly against same-sex marriage, and by 2016, Republicans nominated a candidate who seems to have no personal issues with marriage equality (though Trump did pick Mike Pence, a reliable social conservative, as his running mate). If similar tectonic shifts occur in the 2024 primary, we’ll know that something new is happening.

We can take the temperature of the public on race and chart out the progression of public opinion. But we won’t know if we’ve created a new world until we’re living in it.

