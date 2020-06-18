Most voters heard of Greene through her television ads, which tout her as a tough businesswoman who will fight for conservative values and back President Trump. Her campaign slogan — “Save America, Stop Socialism” — is a pithy summation of what many Republican conservatives believe. One ad shows her firing a gun at targets representing gun control, open borders, the Green New Deal and socialism; another links lockdown excesses to “Chinese-style socialism.” These views surely infuriate liberals but are pretty close to what Republicans in rural Georgia think. If her ads accurately reflected who she was, no one would think twice about another backbench conservative in Congress.

AD

AD

The problem is that’s far from who she is. Outside observers had identified Greene before the primary as a supporter of QAnon, an extremist group that pushes conspiracy theories claiming Trump is leading a revolution against an elite “deep state,” among other bizarre claims. Now Politico has uncovered a cache of videos showing Greene has espoused a multitude of hateful views.

Let’s start with her anti-Muslim bigotry. She has said there is an “Islamic invasion” of the U.S. government and that members of Congress should have to be sworn into office on a Bible. She slurred Muslim men, saying they can have sex with “little boys, little girls … [and] marry as many women as they want.” She said Muslims who “want Sharia law” should “stay over there in the Middle East” and “have a whole bunch of wives, or goats, or sheep, or whatever you want.” She said on Wednesday that “Sharia Law” is “a real threat to our nation,” a blatant falsehood since there’s no effort anywhere in this nation to institute it.

Her views on black people are equally retrograde and repulsive. She says that black Americans are held back by “gangs” and “lack of education,” as if all of them were uneducated or living in gang-ridden neighborhoods. She says black people who walk by Confederate statues should be “proud” because they can reflect on “how far [they ] have come.” She even equates Black Lives Matter followers with “neo-Nazis” and “white supremacists,” calling all of them “idiots.” In the post-George Floyd environment, that alone should send chills down the spines of all Republican leaders.

AD

AD

She also engages in class-based stereotyping, saying “anybody’s unemployment has to do with bad choices and personal responsibility.” I’m sure the more than 20 million Americans who have been thrown out of work by the coronavirus pandemic would disagree that they are to blame. Even in normal times, millions of people are laid off for reasons far beyond their control. It seems Greene believes that those doing better economically are just better than the rest of Americans, echoing Mitt Romney’s infamous “47 percent” statement.

Greene and her campaign have not denied that she made these statements and have not elaborated on them. In an emailed statement to The Post, she said, “The Chinese propagandists at the Washington Post are attacking me the same way they attack Donald Trump, and other conservatives.”

Republican leaders must do more than denounce Greene. They must actively support her opponent. That means the Chamber of Commerce PAC, the Club for Growth, the National Republican Congressional Committee and whomever else can be summoned to fight bigotry within conservative ranks must spend what it takes. Her victory would tarnish the entire GOP ticket from the top down. Only her defeat will suffice.

AD

AD

Trump should also intervene. He will be dogged by questions about Greene if she is the nominee, as liberals and Democrats seek to wrap her repugnant views around his neck. He should tweet his disapproval of her bigotry, endorse Cowan and even hold a rally in the 14th District to make his endorsement clear.

The first Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, once wrote that he would rather immigrate to “Russia, for instance, where despotism can be taken pure,” than amend the Declaration of Independence’s assertion that “all men are created equal” to exclude “negroes, and foreigners, and Catholics.” Trump and other national Republicans should fight Greene tooth and nail and rededicate the party of Lincoln to Lincoln’s noble vision.

Read more:

AD