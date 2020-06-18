“Racism is a white problem. It was created by white people. It is wielded by white people, it benefits white people.”

Interview with Robin DiAngelo, the author of “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism.”

“For every action of African-American advancement, there’s a reaction, a backlash.”

Interview with Carol Anderson, the author of “White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide.”

“How powerful is this idea about what it means to be white in America and this idea that basically to be white means to have to block the advances of other groups.”

Interview with Jonathan Metzl, the author of “Dying of Whiteness: How the Politics of Racial Resentment Is Killing America’s Heartland.”

