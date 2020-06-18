The latest Quinnipiac poll illustrates the phenomenon: "Voters say 68 – 27 percent that discrimination against black people in the United States is a serious problem. … 96 percent of Democrats and 69 percent of independents say discrimination against black people is a serious problem, while only 34 percent of Republicans say that.” Really, only a third of Republicans see the ongoing murder of African Americans by police and the disproportionate hospitalizations and deaths among African Americas and think there is no serious problem? (Likewise, 83 percent of Republicans look at police across the country and decide, My, what a good job they are doing!)

Self-identified Republicans seem to have adopted Trump’s example of denial and lack of empathy. (It also underscores how white the Republican Party has become, with many still believing they are the true victims in America.)

Two-thirds of Americans support the protests, but not Republicans. Among Republicans, 56 oppose the protests, while only 35 percent support them. (Why would they, if they think racism is not a problem and the police are doing a swell job?)

Most Americans are amenable to leaving racist symbols and outdated thinking behind. Fifty-two percent support removing Confederate statues (although opinion is divided on renaming bases). A clear 57 percent support Black Lives Matter (a remarkable turnaround in just a few years). But 80 percent of Republicans oppose removing the statues and 61 percent have an unfavorable view of Black Lives Matter.

Trump and his base are in an un-virtuous cycle. He acts like a racist and is attacked (rightly) for his words and conduct. His base rushes to support him, echoing his views. Trump doubles down to get the approval of his base. And on it goes.

One aspect of the poll warrants emphasis: Women are far more empathetic toward African Americans and hence find themselves on the other side from Trump on hot-button issues surrounding racism. While 54 percent of men think the police around the country are doing a good job, only 44 percent of women do. Only 61 percent of men think racism is a big problem while 74 percent of women do. On taking down Confederate statues (56 percent of women vs. 47 percent of men), renaming military bases (52 percent vs. 42 percent) and support for Black Lives Matter (64 percent vs. 48 percent), men are consistently more sympathetic toward views Trump holds; women are consistently more hostile.

Part of this reflects the continuing gender divide in politics (women are more liberal and more likely to be Democrats than men), but it also explains the gender divide. If you are more in tune with the underdog; resent bullying and the use of force against less powerful people; care about what people not like you are going through; and want a fairer society, Trump and today’s GOP hold little for you. Perhaps the question we should explore is: What’s wrong with American men?

