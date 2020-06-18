History also takes many forms — written, oral, artistic. Each can be fraught with its own controversy. Fortunately, there is a way to acknowledge history without glorifying its horrors.

Those who argue for displaying these objects don’t have a defensible case for their moral value. Such monuments were created many years after the Civil War — underwritten by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, among others — as a kind of nostalgic defense of the “lost cause.” They also arose in reaction to increasing calls for civil rights for blacks. By and large, they celebrate leaders of white supremacy and treason.

It is hard to imagine much support for erecting a statue celebrating the likes of Benedict Arnold.

Notwithstanding their ethical repugnance, the objects convey a genuine historicity. Is it better to raze, say, slave quarters on some historic site or to restore and explore these relics to more fully understand our complicated past?

The fervency on both sides, and the importance of civil peace in these tumultuous times, argues for taking a more constructive approach than redesign by mobocracy. As it happens, a model resides in Eastern Europe — specifically, the Baltics.

Grūtas Park (unofficially known as “Stalin’s World”) is a Lithuanian sculpture garden near Druskininkai, a little more than an hour outside Vilnius. It displays more than 80 statues that communists installed around Lithuania during the Soviet era, when the country was under the boot of the U.S.S.R.

After Lithuania regained its independence in 1991, the statues were toppled. Mushroom magnate Viliumas Malinauskas petitioned the government to reclaim the memorabilia and began work on the park in the late 1990s.

The park, which opened in 2001, includes a museum and is organized into spheres. In the “Totalitarian Sphere,” gigantic busts of Joseph Stalin and Vladimir Lenin are arrayed like so many disembodied heads from Easter Island. Gulag-style watchtowers loom over the bleak, if bucolic, setting. Barbed-wire installations are plentiful. Megaphones play recordings of the state-sanctioned music that blared an ominous soundtrack to residents of the occupied country. The park has a “Terror Sphere” and an “Occupation and Death Sphere,” among others.

The overall effect is sadly moving — and profoundly educational. Many Lithuanians patronize the park to show their children the realities of Soviet brutality.

The park explains its purpose succinctly: “The aim of this exposition is to provide an opportunity for Lithuanian people, visitors coming to our country as well as future generations to see the naked Soviet ideology which suppressed and hurt the spirit of our nation for many decades.

“These are live documentaries evidencing the refined execution of the Soviet policy having recourse to military, political, ideological, artistic and other measures, concealment of crimes and worship of criminal principals.”

If set in a thoughtful academic context, an American iteration of Grūtas Park could provide a powerful historical education for citizens and visitors. It could include details of the Founders’ tragic compromise on slavery — and its attendant constitutional ignominy — while also explaining who made what tradeoffs, and why. It could convey narratives of slavery’s savageries. It could describe the lives and livelihoods sacrificed for an uprising that plainly sought to preserve and defend white supremacy.

Rationally discussing who and what Americans valorize is not the same as surrendering to a duel of propagandas. Two things can be true at the same time. Confederate statues are testaments to America’s “original sin” of slavery. The objects also nod to important historical figures, albeit ones commemorated for dubious or indefensible reasons. But that does not mean they should hover over heavily trafficked public spaces.

A host of changes are underway: NASCAR, the stock-car racing association steeped in white Southern culture, has banned the display of Confederate flags at its events — a decades-old convention. U.S. military bases named for Confederate insurrectionists are being targeted for renaming. These changes are to the good. But systematically burning all Confederate iconography could invite more amnesia than solace.

A crowdsourced and expertly curated assembly of Confederate statues would invite a more enduring pedagogy than historic cancellation. Such an installation could uphold a fundamental principle of social memory. Our country could avoid erasing its history — while never forgetting it.

