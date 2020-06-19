Chief of Staff Mark Meadows
A member of Trump’s Republican congressional thugs, the former U.S. representative for North Carolina is Trump’s fourth chief of staff.
Senior adviser Ivanka Trump
The eldest daughter of the president, Ivanka Trump reportedly suggested the idea her father hold up a Bible in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church. Life is a double-page magazine spread to Ivanka.
President Trump
Rage-tweeter in chief.
Attorney General Bill Barr
The gaslighting AG claimed the clearing and pepper-spraying of protesters was done to expand the perimeter around Lafayette Square. Oh, and to misuse his power and deny Americans their right to protest under the First Amendment.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper and national security adviser Robert O’Brien
Passengers on the Trump train wreck.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
Who would have thought Trump could find a press secretary who lies better than Sean Spicer or Sarah Sanders?
Sen. Lindsey Graham
A born-again Trumper whose conversion appeared when his senatorial seat was up for reelection.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
The GOP leadership continues to support "Il Duce.”
Fox News anchors Sean Hannity, Lou Dobbs and Jeanine Pirro
Trump’s chief propagandists.
Sen. Tom Cotton
The “send in the troops” junior senator from Arkansas.
Steve Bannon
The former White House chief strategist and chairman of Breitbart News blazed Trump’s path to the presidency.
