On my list

On my list

(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

Chief of Staff Mark Meadows

A member of Trump’s Republican congressional thugs, the former U.S. representative for North Carolina is Trump’s fourth chief of staff.

(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

Senior adviser Ivanka Trump

The eldest daughter of the president, Ivanka Trump reportedly suggested the idea her father hold up a Bible in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church. Life is a double-page magazine spread to Ivanka.

ONE-TIME USE ONLY illustration for OP-TELNAES0619 (Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

President Trump

Rage-tweeter in chief.

ONE-TIME USE ONLY illustration for OP-TELNAES0619 (Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

Attorney General Bill Barr

The gaslighting AG claimed the clearing and pepper-spraying of protesters was done to expand the perimeter around Lafayette Square. Oh, and to misuse his power and deny Americans their right to protest under the First Amendment.

ONE-TIME USE ONLY illustration for OP-TELNAES0619 (Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and national security adviser Robert O’Brien

Passengers on the Trump train wreck.

ONE-TIME USE ONLY illustration for OP-TELNAES0619 (Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany

Who would have thought Trump could find a press secretary who lies better than Sean Spicer or Sarah Sanders?

ONE-TIME USE ONLY illustration for OP-TELNAES0619 (Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

Sen. Lindsey Graham

A born-again Trumper whose conversion appeared when his senatorial seat was up for reelection.

ONE-TIME USE ONLY illustration for OP-TELNAES0619 (Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

The GOP leadership continues to support "Il Duce.”

ONE-TIME USE ONLY illustration for OP-TELNAES0619 (Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

Fox News anchors Sean Hannity, Lou Dobbs and Jeanine Pirro

Trump’s chief propagandists.

ONE-TIME USE ONLY illustration for OP-TELNAES0619 (Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

Sen. Tom Cotton

The “send in the troops” junior senator from Arkansas.

ONE-TIME USE ONLY illustration for OP-TELNAES0619 (Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

Steve Bannon

The former White House chief strategist and chairman of Breitbart News blazed Trump’s path to the presidency.

More visual stories from Opinions:

Ann Telnaes: Trump’s hunka hunka daily love

Greg Manifold: He has spent over 800 days in solitary in Turkey. His art offers a glimpse at prison’s darkness.

Kim McMahon: The upside to all this downtime

Ann Telnaes: Working from home now? Here’s some advice from a seasoned freelance cartoonist.

Sergio Peçanha: A viral love affair

Ann Telnaes: Our (over) use of plastics

Sergio Peçanha: One block, at least 140 jobs lost