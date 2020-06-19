While written before the coronavirus pandemic hit, her book has much to say about how perilous the right to vote has become for many Americans. Below is our conversation about her book and the dangers that threaten self-government.

Rubin: Why did you write the book?

Wehle: There is a serious lack of civic literacy in this country. For years now, surveys have shown that only a third of Americans can even name all three branches of government. We’ve also seen the litany of structural guardrails of democracy fall under [President] Trump — Congress is no longer functioning as the watchdog it was intended to be. The only means of retaining the rule of law for future generations is by voting for democracy itself in November. Much of the corrosive polarization in this country is about ignoring common ground, running to a “side” and digging in without thinking. I’m hoping that by reestablishing some foundational legal and normative principles, people can begin to talk to each other collaboratively and without going immediately to anger and hate.

Rubin: How does a democracy function when one major political party decides it is in its interest to suppress voting?

Wehle: It’s an uphill battle. In America, we have to opt in to electoral participation by proving we are eligible to vote. Then we have to be vigilant about staying on the rolls. In other democracies, it’s an opt-out process: The tent is expansive from the get-go, although there’s often a financial penalty for voting. When the Constitution was drafted, only white male landowners could vote. After a bloody civil war, a series of constitutional amendments and landmark federal legislation in the 1960s, the American voting tent was opened to more people, including men of color and women.

But, sadly, there is still a deep undercurrent in this country that believes that only the “right” people should be able to exercise their constitutional right to vote. To pretend that suppression efforts aren’t real, or that the scant evidence of voter fraud somehow justifies making it harder for people to vote, is rather cynical for my taste.

Rubin: Are the states rising to meet the challenge posed by covid-19?

Wehle: Pre-covid-19, many states allowed mail-in voting only for people who qualified under a list of valid excuses, such as age, living abroad, etc. To date, all states have moved to mail-in voting for anyone during the pandemic (at least for the primaries), with the exception of Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. In Texas and many other states, there are lawsuits pending over the expansion of mail-in voting and the requirements for verification, such as whether people should have their signatures notarized (which is difficult in a pandemic).

But voter registration is down due to covid-19. The concern is that, as happened in the Wisconsin primary, there will be an onslaught of last-minute vote-by-mail applications and not enough time or resources to process them. Ballots must be ordered and printed from third-party vendors in several languages, and staff and volunteers trained on how to verify and count them. Because mail delivery is not consistent, the media needs to be prepared to wait for results past Election Day, and not call races before everyone’s vote has been counted.

Lastly, the U.S. Postal Service is due to run out of money in September, so absent a congressional bailout by a veto-proof majority (President Trump has vowed to veto any bill aimed at helping the USPS stay afloat), mail-in voting might not have a mail system on which to operate.

Rubin: What’s the data on fraud and absentee voting?

Wehle: An investigation of 1 billion votes cast between 2010 and 2014 found only 31 credible cases of voter fraud, meaning people pretending to be someone they are not in order to participate in an election for which they are ineligible to vote. It’s already a federal felony that carries up to five years in prison, so there’s little incentive to do it.

Fraud is different from “double voting” — that is, voting in more than one state — or failing to properly count votes due to negligence, or insufficient staffing and training. Double voting is not illegal under federal law, and there is no national system of voter registration. If people want those things fixed, they should push Congress to pass laws accordingly. Tightening identification requirements is not a remedy for these issues, and certainly does not justify making it harder for people — mostly low-income and individuals of color — from getting to the polls and successfully participating in democracy.

Rubin: What can average Americans do to make sure they get to exercise their right to vote?

Wehle: Just like a party host asks for RSVPs in order to know how much food and drinks to buy, state election officials cannot possibly predict accurately how many people will turn out. They need good numbers now. So my message is this: Log on to your state’s secretary of state website and ask for a mail-in ballot. If that ballot does not come in time, plan to vote early if that’s allowed, or, barring that, show up on Election Day prepared to wait in line. Bring masks and hand sanitizer. If the polls close and you are already in line, they must let you vote. And if it turns out you are not properly registered (according to poll workers), demand a provisional ballot. You are entitled to one under federal law. Then check your state’s rules to see if you need to follow up with documentation later.

Bottom line: Government is not going to fix this for us. Every voter needs to take matters into your own hands. And while you are at it, grab a friend or two and get them to register too. There’s safety in numbers when it comes to preserving American democracy.

Rubin: What specific changes would you like to see Congress make to our federal voting system?

Wehle: Congress needs to appropriate money to the states — every year — exclusively for elections. The last serious influx of federal funding for equipment occurred in 2002. How many of us are using computers or flip phones from 18 years ago? I would like to see modern encryption technology brought to bear on voting so that, just like we conduct private and sensitive bank transactions on our phones, we vote on our phones safely and securely. This would address much of the fraud and the suppression concerns from both sides of the aisle.

It would also take one thing off the table for Americans to fight about. Division itself is a win for people like Russian President Vladimir Putin, who want nothing more than to see the American experiment with democracy fail. I don’t advocate penalties for not voting — we saw what a hot button this approach was with Obamacare. But why not give people a $50 tax credit for voting? If more people voted as a matter of practice, politicians would be forced to pay more attention to individual voters over big corporate donors and dark money, which cloud the judgment of elected officials and often matter more than the needs of the people they were elected to represent.

