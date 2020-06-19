A federal judge Friday questioned how he could block the imminent publication of former national security adviser John Bolton’s White House memoir but castigated the former Trump aide for publishing without a formal government authorization declaring it did not include classified information.The Justice Department on Wednesday night asked for an emergency court order after Bolton’s publisher distributed hundreds of thousands of copies of the book around the world, and its most explosive disclosures spilled into public view in media excerpts and reports.
It’s too late. The book is already out, and the administration can’t stop it. They have, however, brought much more attention to it with this attempt to suppress it, so good job there.
* The Cook Political Report’s Amy Walter has new ratings changes showing that Michigan is growing safer for Joe Biden, while Iowa and Ohio (which were supposed to be safe for Trump) are growing more competitive.
* Harry Enten crunches polling and concludes it wouldn’t be impossible for Biden to win 400 electoral votes.
* Cameron Joseph reports that President Trump’s poll numbers are so bad that Republicans at the state and local level are beginning to panic about him dragging them down with him.
* Edward Wong and Michael Crowley report on how Trump’s fawning over Xi Jinping and his desperation to get a trade deal left the administration unable to fashion coherent policy toward China.
* J. David McSwane and Ryan Gabrielson report that the administration gave a multi-million dollar contract to a shady company to produce test tubes, and got unusable mini soda bottles.
* Dreamer Gaby Pacheco chronicles what the Supreme Court ruling feels like to her and her fellow Dreamers, while noting that what they need now is citizenship.
* Brent Staples describes the savagery of the 1921 massacre in Tulsa.
* Randall Kennedy explains why this is a moment of both promise and peril for civil rights.