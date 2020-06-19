Leading members of the coronavirus task force warned White House officials about the health risks of holding large-scale indoor campaign rallies and advised against the mass gatherings, according to two people familiar with the discussions.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, and task force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx both vocalized concerns internally in the last week about the safety of holding a rally with as many as 19,000 of people in an enclosed arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday.
But President Donald Trump and his campaign advisers are proceeding with the event, which is expected to draw tens of thousands inside and outside the venue who will neither be socially distant nor required to wear face coverings. They claim attendees “assume a personal risk” and “that is part of life.”

In fact, unless you’ve intentionally contracted covid-19, can you say you really support President Trump?

* Spencer Hsu and Rachel Weiner report that John Bolton had a day in court today:

A federal judge Friday questioned how he could block the imminent publication of former national security adviser John Bolton’s White House memoir but castigated the former Trump aide for publishing without a formal government authorization declaring it did not include classified information.
The Justice Department on Wednesday night asked for an emergency court order after Bolton’s publisher distributed hundreds of thousands of copies of the book around the world, and its most explosive disclosures spilled into public view in media excerpts and reports.

It’s too late. The book is already out, and the administration can’t stop it. They have, however, brought much more attention to it with this attempt to suppress it, so good job there.