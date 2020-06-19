The stakes in these cases are enormous: Imagine the impact if Rolfe or former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin were to be acquitted. But the record suggests that, most of the time, murder charges against police officers are cases prosecutors don’t win.

AD

Consider this unsettling pair of facts: Police fatally shoot around 1,000 people annually in the United States, but since 2005, fewer than 5 officers have been convicted of murder and had those convictions upheld by higher courts.

AD

Of course, police officers are licensed to kill under appropriate circumstances. But the tiny number of convictions — for the shootings that are ruled unjustified — underscores the difficulty ahead for prosecutors in Atlanta, as in Minneapolis, where four officers have now been charged in the death of George Floyd.

Indeed, the Atlanta case may pose even higher hurdles. Rolfe shot Brooks after he resisted being taken into custody for driving under the influence, grabbed a Taser from police, fled and fired the Taser at them. Rolfe was charged with 11 crimes, including felony murder. Another officer, Devin Brosnan, is being prosecuted for three offenses, including aggravated assault.

AD

Both Rolfe and Chauvin have been charged with their states’ version of “felony murder,” which means that the prosecution does not have to prove that they intended to kill, but rather that they committed an aggravated assault that resulted in death.

AD

Prosecutors typically turn to felony murder when there is not compelling evidence that the defendant intended to kill but the circumstances are still egregious enough to warrant the maximum punishment. In Georgia, if convicted, Rolfe faces the death penalty or life imprisonment. In Minnesota, the maximum sentence for Chauvin, who was initially charged with the lesser offense of third-degree murder, is 40 years.

The felony murder charge makes sense in the Minneapolis case, where police restrained Floyd by his neck, back and legs — as he complained that he could not breathe and told them “I am going to die.” The most damning evidence for the prosecution is that even after Floyd’s body went limp, the officers held him down for another two minutes and 53 seconds. Aggravated assault requires “unlawful” force, and the officers will be hard pressed to explain why they continued to restrain a person who was unconscious and did not have a pulse.

AD

In Atlanta, however, Rolfe will probably argue that his use of force was reasonable and that he is not guilty of aggravated assault because he had the right to subdue Brooks, after Brooks punched the officers as they tried to handcuff him. Under the law, police are allowed to use force proportionate to the threat. The officers will testify that when Brooks used non-deadly force, they responded in kind, with their fists, and with a Taser that Rolfe fired.

AD

“Awful but lawful” is how some cops describe cases with ugly facts. The defense will likely assert that Rolfe reasonably feared for his life when Brooks aimed the stun gun at him. Tasers are generally considered nonlethal — that’s their advantage. But Rolfe’s defenders claim that when a Taser is used by an untrained civilian, it becomes a deadly weapon. Thus, the Taser was nonlethal when Rolfe used it, but potentially deadly when used by Brooks. It would be up to the jury to decide if the defense can have it both ways.

The real reason Rolfe killed Brooks, in the prosecution’s theory, was to punish Brooks for getting the better of him in the fistfight. At the press conference announcing the charges, the district attorney noted that after Brooks was shot, Rolfe said, “I got him” and kicked Brooks’s body. Again, it’s up to the jury whether the evidence supports lawful self-defense or unlawful retaliation.

AD

Both prosecutions are bolstered by graphic videos of the killings. But in police killings, this does not guarantee victory for the prosecution. In a South Carolina case where an officer had been caught on film shooting a man in the back, the jury deadlocked, resulting in a mistrial.

AD

Jurors are often sympathetic to cops, but not everywhere. The jury pool might be the only advantage that Atlanta prosecutors have over their colleagues prosecuting the Minneapolis case, where the population is less than 20 percent African American. Studies show that black jurors are more skeptical of police, and are more likely to have had negative encounters with them.

In five years, Georgia police have killed approximately 182 people. Only one besides Rolfe has been charged with murder, and he was convicted of a lesser offense. In another Georgia case, an officer killed a man after being threatened with pepper spray. No charges were filed.

AD

Criminal prosecutions are an important symbol of society’s revulsion at the disregard for black life we all witnessed on video in the deaths of Floyd and Brooks. But the policing problems in Atlanta and Minneapolis extend far beyond a few bad apples. Bring killer cops to justice, yes, but structural reforms such as civil rights investigations and civilian oversight work better to hold officers accountable to the people they are sworn to serve and protect.

AD

Read more: