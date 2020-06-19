But the coronavirus pandemic intervened.

The “Mass Poor People’s Assembly & Moral March on Washington” on Saturday will now be a digital gathering to demand that poor and low-income people be heard and that policies be adopted providing for the least of these. (To be a part of it, all you have to do is go to www.june2020.org to RSVP. The virtual march will be livestreamed starting at 10 a.m. ET.) As Barber told me, the coronavirus only served to highlight the disparities in American society. “Pandemics spread and exploit the fissures of society,” he said. “And the United States has many, many wounds, open wounds from our structural racism, and the criminalization of poverty, and the refusal to address poverty.”

My conversation with Barber took place before the nation erupted in horror over the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and, most recently, Rayshard Brooks. As I wrote on Thursday, these nationwide protests are another generational fight against a national betrayal that took root 154 years ago. But Barber has been sounding the alarm on interlocking injustices for years. And he hammers the point home with maps.

A map of the poverty rate ...

… shows overlap with a map of the states that have not expanded Medicaid ...

… which looks very similar to a map of states with voter suppression laws ...

… which looks very similar to a map of states lacking LGBTQ non-discrimination laws. The Supreme Court ruling Monday that sexual orientation and gender identity are covered under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act would turn the dark-pink states on the map below to pale pink.

The point of showing these maps is to highlight how the same states seem to be limiting the potential of the people who live in them by denying them health care, putting their employment at risk (if they have a job) and limiting their access to the ballot box to vote for officials who really want to do right by their constituents.

“What America is going to see is herself,” Barber said of the June 20 digital gathering. “America is going to see white farmers standing with ‘Fight for 15’ workers. America’s going to see Callie Greer, who lost her daughter before the pandemic, who’s African American, who lives in Alabama and they refuse to expand health care, standing with Amy Jo, who’s a white teacher from West Virginia and a mother who makes poverty wages as a teacher. She’s low-income.”

Guiding those who will gather, Barber told me, is a big philosophical question. “If you knew you only had 48 hours of breath left,” Barber asked, “what kind of world would you use your last breath to fight for? What kind of policies would you fight for? What kind of justice would you fight for?” Barber believes we have a moral obligation to take up that fight.

“That means protesting. It means going to the polls. It means challenging policy,” Barber said. “It means using every bit of the breath we have to breathe a new understanding into the life of this democracy.”

