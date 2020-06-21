However, head and shoulders above all the rest in the hard work of beating back President Trump and Trumpism stand the good folks at the Lincoln Project: Republicans George T. Conway III, Reed Galen, Jennifer Horn, Mike Madrid, Steve Schmidt, Ron Steslow and John Weaver. They made their careers helping to elect Republicans, but in the era of Trump, they have put partisanship aside in the cause of patriotism and defense of American democracy. Their ads have been the most effective and memorable of the presidential campaign, singeing Trump in a way Democrats have not quite mastered.

They launched two of their most devastating ads this week. The first highlighted Trump’s feebleness on full display at United States Military Academy at West Point:

The next drew on the revelation in former national security adviser John Bolton’s memoir about Trump’s weakness on China and effort to enlist President Xi Jinping to help him win reelection:

The ads are devastating for several reasons: They are produced with lightning speed, and thereby catch the public debate at just the right moment; they hammer Trump where he is personally most vulnerable (e.g., concerns about his vigor, concerns about foreign corruption); and they rely to a large extent on Trump himself — his words and actions. Put it all together, and they manage to “say the quiet part out loud” — that is, to make public what many Americans already think about Trump. As a result, they are creating some of the most devastating ads of this or any presidential election cycle.

Trump has felt compelled to respond to some the ads, as he did in making excuses for his feeble appearance at West Point. Plainly, the Lincoln Project has struck a nerve. The group’s communications director Keith Edwards tells me the group “lives in Donald Trump’s head rent free.” And it is not like there is any shortage of material for the ad-makers. “We’ve only just begun to prosecute,” John Weaver told me. "We won’t let up until Joe Biden is sworn in at noon on January 20th.

For their skill, diligence and patriotism, we can say, well done to the creative minds at the Lincoln Project.