* Jason DeParle reports that the aid given to people during this recession has not only forestalled an increase in poverty, it may have even caused poverty rates to go down slightly.
* The Lincoln Project is already up with a new ad mocking Trump’s paltry rally turnout.
* A new poll commissioned by Republican Voters Against Trump shows residents of Duval County, Florida opposed to bringing the Republican convention there by a ten-point margin.
* Steve Benen brings us an excerpt from his new book, which looks terrific, detailing how the GOP gave up on governing.
* Ed Kilgore offers five compelling reasons why Trump’s rally in Tulsa revealed serious and enduring problems with his reelection effort.
* Meg Kelly and Elyse Samuels have a comprehensive debunking of Trump’s repeated claims that violence at protests has been caused by antifa.
* Ruth Marcus says the problem with Trump’s Tulsa rally wasn’t the empty seats, it was what was coming from the stage.
* Laura K. Field looks at how supposedly serious conservative intellectuals are seizing on our national crises to undermine the value of expertise.
* And Craig McCarthy reports on how the milkshake “poisoning” of three cops in New York never happened but was created out of thin air by police and the police union, who lied about it in order to make it seem like something terrible occurred.