* Hunter Walker and Jon Ward report that Brad Parscale could be in trouble:

Poor attendance at his rally in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday night has President Trump increasingly frustrated with his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, and considering shaking up his reelection team, according to sources familiar with the issue.
“The president has diminishing confidence in Brad,” a former adviser said of Parscale, who served as the campaign’s digital director in 2016.

What a shame.

* Rachel Weiner and Ariana Eunjung Cha report on one unfortunate fallout from the pandemic:

Public health workers, already underfunded and understaffed, are confronting waves of protest at their homes and offices in addition to pressure from politicians who favor a faster reopening. Lori Tremmel Freeman, chief executive of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, said more than 20 health officials have been fired, resigned or have retired in recent weeks “due to conditions related to having to enforce and stand up for strong public health tactics during this pandemic.”
Although shutdown measures are broadly popular, a vocal minority opposes them vociferously. There have been attacks on officials’ race, gender, sexual orientation and appearance. Freeman said some of the criticisms “seem to be harsher for women.”

There’s a surprise.

* The Lincoln Project is already up with a new ad mocking Trump’s paltry rally turnout.

* A new poll commissioned by Republican Voters Against Trump shows residents of Duval County, Florida opposed to bringing the Republican convention there by a ten-point margin.

* And Craig McCarthy reports on how the milkshake “poisoning” of three cops in New York never happened but was created out of thin air by police and the police union, who lied about it in order to make it seem like something terrible occurred.