ESPN reports that the NBA is pushing through for now, but the situation has caused growing concern:

The surging number of coronavirus cases in Florida, which posted a record high Saturday for the third consecutive day, has raised concerns in many corners of the NBA, from players to team executives to the league office itself, as it prepares to resume play in Orlando next month. Florida added 4,049 new cases Saturday, which broke the previous single-day record of 3,822 set Friday. In all, the state has set records for single-day cases in seven of the past 10 days and is approaching 94,000 infections — becoming a national hot spot along with Texas and Arizona, states that are also seeing surging case numbers.

These are sports involving young, healthy athletes who can be quarantined together. Nevertheless, even they might not be able to operate safely. Unlike Trump’s GOP, team owners are acting responsibly.

Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, warned on “Meet the Press” on Sunday: “You know, at this point it’s going to be a challenge if, in fact, you have teams that continue to have outbreaks of cases within their players. At some point, we’ll hopefully have a situation where we won’t have all that transmission.” However, he continued: “I think it is going to be very, very difficult at this point to protect players, protect their staff, coaches, to protect the public. I think it’s not going to be easy to do.”

Meanwhile, President Trump’s sycophantic fellow Republican, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, concedes the increase in cases is not merely a function of more testing. On Saturday, he acknowledged that the upswing in cases means there is community spread — although he refuses to enact a statewide requirement for use of masks (a proven deterrent to infection).

Given this, how will tens of thousands of delegates and other attendees safely show up at the Republicans’ presidential convention, many (including the president and vice president) older than 50 and few as fit as professional athletes? They won’t be quarantined for weeks. To the contrary, they are going to travel from all over the country, congregate in parties, hotels and restaurants — many without masks. It seems inevitable they will create a “super-spreader” event, endangering themselves, the media, residents and security forces brought into the state. (Presumably, the venue will be more packed than the Tulsa arena, where only an estimated 6,200 showed up even though the arena can fit 19,000.)

If it was not clear before, the Tulsa rally should have removed any doubt: Trump and his team have no compunction about packing supporters, even those in vulnerable categories, into his events. He craves the immediate optics and the rush he gets from seeing his unhinged and unmasked fans cheering; the illnesses and deaths that might come later do not seem to concern him.

It remains to be seen whether Trump really goes through with his grandiose plans. Floridians, their governor, health officials, local officials and first responders might have plenty to say about the unnecessary risks Trump is willing to impose on others. It might not be the government that determines the outcome. What if delegates, elected officials and others decline to attend for fear of contracting covid-19?

When the virus first hit, federal government did not lead; the nation followed businesses, state and local governments and ordinary Americans. “The states and the local school districts really forced [the] hand of policymakers on shutting down the economy,” former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb recalled on CBS News’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “I think what you’re going to see is businesses that are national in scope are going to close stores regionally.” And if hotels, restaurants and other service providers follow suit and decline to operate in the midst of a rising pandemic, Trump’s dream of an overflowing convention might be as unattainable as a full arena in Tulsa.

