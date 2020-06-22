These dangerous scofflaws go by the names of Mike and Karen Pence.

Business Insider reports that in April, the vice president and second lady voted absentee in the Indiana primary, listing the Indiana governor’s mansion as their address, despite the fact that they left that home after he and the president were elected and now live in Washington, DC.

The vice president’s press secretary claims that the Pences using their previous home as their address for voting is kosher because the vice president’s residence at the Naval Observatory “is temporary, office-dependent housing.” But that’s also true of the Indiana governor’s mansion — where a different family now resides — so it’s unclear what that’s supposed to prove.

The list of top Trump figures who have voted by mail (that we know about) now includes Donald and Melania Trump, MIke and Karen Pence, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Kellyanne Conway, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, and Attorney General William Barr.

For months, President Trump has insisted that mail balloting is inherently fraudulent, and any election that features an increase in mall ballots is necessarily illegitimate. On Monday, he tweeted this:

Because of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, 2020 will be the most RIGGED Election in our nations history - unless this stupidity is ended. We voted during World War One & World War Two with no problem, but now they are using Covid in order to cheat by using Mail-Ins! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

We should note that though there was no presidential election during U.S. involvement in World War I, soldiers stationed overseas during World War II voted by mail. It was fine.

Attorney General Barr, in his role as Trump propagandist, said in a weekend interview with Fox News that voting by mail “absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud.” He asserted that “There’s questions about whether or not it even denies a secret ballot because a lot of the states have you signing the outside of the envelope."

Does the attorney general actually believe that when you vote by mail, election officials get to see who you voted for? Is he really that ignorant?

The way it works in most states is that you enclose your ballot — which itself has no identifying information — into either an inner envelope or some kind of privacy sleeve, and then enclose the whole thing in the mailing envelope. You sign the outside of the envelope, which also has a unique bar code that identifies it. Election officials verify your identity using only the information on the outside of the envelope; then they remove the ballot and place it to be counted without ever seeing who you voted for.

The fact that the attorney general (who has himself voted by mail) doesn’t know this suggests that maybe he should respond to questions about mail voting by saying, “To be honest I have no idea how any of that works, so I’m the wrong person to ask.”

But he wasn’t done. Barr also claimed that foreign countries “could print up tens of thousands of counterfeit ballots,” repeating an allegation he recently made to the New York Times. Once again, he was showing his ignorance, because in order to print counterfeit ballots, a foreign country would have to have not only the names of the voters but also their signatures and the unique barcodes the state had assigned for each one. While the risk of fraud from mail ballots is not absolute zero, large-scale counterfeiting is not something election officials didn’t think about and take steps to prevent.

But here’s what really matters: Millions of Americans have decided that voting by mail is the most convenient thing for them, especially during a pandemic. So they’re availing themselves of the opportunity in record numbers. The biggest problem right now is that election agencies are overwhelmed with absentee ballot requests, and may have trouble getting all the ballots out in time.

That’s not to mention the question of how long it will take to count the ballots on election day, since mail ballots take longer to count than votes cast at polling places. There’s a real possibility that we won’t know the winner of the 2020 election for days as all those ballots are counted, days that Trump will use to attempt to discredit the results just as he’s doing now.

That’s certainly a reason to be worried. But for that effort at discrediting the election to work, Trump will have to convince people that mail voting is fraudulent. He hasn’t done it yet. Polls show that nearly two-thirds of Americans think everyone ought to be able to vote by mail. And they’re doing it already.

Just like the president and vice president, and who knows how many other members of his administration, with their own actions they’re rejecting what Trump wants them to believe.