Though Trump in the 2016 presidential campaign filled the airwaves with all manner of craziness, a recurring instance related to the way that news organizations covered his bursting-at-the-seams rallies. “They never turn the camera … they don’t want to show the crowd,” said Trump in a January 2016 campaign event. “I have to put up with some of the most dishonest people in the world — the media,” candidate Trump said at a November 2016 rally in Pensacola, Fla. “They never show crowds like that — look at that, it goes all the way back. They never show crowds. They don’t show crowds.”
These lines weren’t one-offs. They came steadily and purposely, to the point that PolitiFact eventually did a fact-check: False — the media, it turns out, was showing the crowds all along, commenting on them, photographing them, etc. As usual, though the truth mattered not at all to Trump, who found the idea too appealing that he could buffalo audiences into thinking their enormity wasn’t being properly recorded. The practice continued into his presidency, such as the time in September 2017 that he told an Alabama crowd, “The media, the fake news I call it — they won’t show this. … I’d love to have them show the crowd.”
We didn’t hear a reprisal of that line on Saturday night in Tulsa. A crowd of just 6,200 in an arena that seats over 19,000, after all, wasn’t one that Trump was eager to showcase. There were reasons Trump lacked his arena-filling touch, with the coronavirus among the most powerful. Even so, ahead of the rally, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale had tweeted mighty expectations for turnout:
Over 1M ticket requests for the @realDonaldTrump #MAGA Rally in Tulsa on Saturday.— Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 15, 2020
Before entering each guest will get:
✅Temperature check
✅Hand sanitizer
✅Mask
There will be precautions for the heat and bottled water as well.
After the debacle, Parscale issued a statement addressing media reports that teens pranked online signups to inflate crowd projections:
Leftists and online trolls doing a victory lap, thinking they somehow impacted rally attendance, don’t know what they’re talking about or how our rallies work. Reporters who wrote gleefully about TikTok and K-Pop fans — without contacting the campaign for comment — behaved unprofessionally and were willing dupes to the charade. Registering for a rally means you’ve RSVPed with a cell phone number and we constantly weed out bogus numbers, as we did with tens of thousands at the Tulsa rally, in calculating our possible attendee pool. These phony ticket requests never factor into our thinking. What makes this lame attempt at hacking our events even more foolish is the fact that every rally is general admission — entry is on a first-come-first-served basis and prior registration is not required. The fact is that a week’s worth of the fake news media warning people away from the rally because of COVID and protestors, coupled with recent images of American cities on fire, had a real impact on people bringing their families and children to the rally. MSNBC was among outlets reporting that protesters even blocked entrances to the rally at times. For the media to now celebrate the fear that they helped create is disgusting, but typical. And it makes us wonder why we bother credentialing media for events when they don’t do their full jobs as professionals.”
Boldface added to highlight some striking logic: What good is the media at a rally if you cannot falsely tar them for failing to cover the overflow crowd?
