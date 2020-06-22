The New York Times reports, “The event does not portend additional large Trump rallies this summer, people familiar with the discussions said.” That puts it mildly. Trump is once again deprived of his followers. If he is not traveling to meet adoring crowds, just how is he going to campaign?

Sure, he can do Fox News softball interviews. But that’s still preaching to the choir, as he attempted to do in Tulsa. He would not be winning back disaffected voters. To do that, he would likely need to, among other things, sit for real interviews with mainstream outlets, something he dare not do for fear of being cornered by pesky questions about his incessant lies and inaccurate statements, the number of coronavirus deaths and historic unemployment.

Well, he can do news conferences, as he did when the coronavirus task force was nominally active. Unfortunately for him, many outlets stopped carrying them since they contained little news and conveyed potentially dangerous untruths about the novel coronavirus. Moreover, his ratings began tanking when he was still giving them, a sign that the high esteem in which he holds his communication skills is not matched with people outside the Trump cult who saw an overwhelmed, incompetent president dispense crackpot advice.

Not to worry, the Trumpers will tell you; they’ve got loads of money for paid TV ads. Umm, that’s not been working either. CBS News reported earlier this month, “The Trump campaign has spent nearly $20 million on television ads since mid-March when the pandemic began to shut down the United States, according to tracking by Kantar/Campaign Media Analysis Group. That spending includes more than $4.6 million on television in Florida, nearly $2.5 million in Pennsylvania, nearly $2 million in North Carolina, and more than $1 million apiece in both Michigan and Wisconsin.” They also ran in Arizona, Ohio and Iowa. Despite all that, his polling numbers look awful.

Trump has painted himself into a corner of the electorate, namely the true believers in red states. His access to other voters is curtailed or ineffective. When he does reach a broader audience, disasters tend to ensue (e.g., saying during his Tulsa rally that he ordered testing be slowed down, the horrific optics at his West Point speech, his attack on peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square followed by a cheesy photo op with a Bible).

Someone versed in reality TV should have seen this coming. Trump has been overexposed for 3 ½ years and has nothing new to offer. His racist appeals, a mainstay of his message, are even less tolerable in the current political environment. His act has gotten old and tired. The way to solve this, Trump surely knows, is to fire the “host” and get someone new. It’s reality TV 101.

