Numbers can help put American racism in perspective. And here is what the numbers say: The United States is a vastly different country, depending on the color of your skin. For African Americans, hardship begins before birth. The infant mortality rate for blacks, for example, is more than twice that of white Americans.

Infant mortality rates per 1,000 live births African Americans 11 White Americans 4.7 Canada Mexico 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2017); World Bank via Federal Reserve (Canada and Mexico, 2018). Infant mortality rates per 1,000 live births African Americans 11 White Americans 4.7 Canada Mexico 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2017); World Bank via Federal Reserve (Canada and Mexico, 2018). Infant mortality rates per 1,000 live births White Americans 4.7 African Americans 11 Canada Mexico 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2017); World Bank via Federal Reserve (Canada and Mexico, 2018).

Black women are more likely to receive late, or no, prenatal care, and they also face nearly three times the risk of pregnancy-related deaths.

Maternal mortality rates per 100,000 live births White Americans 14.7 African Americans 37.1 Canada Mexico 0 10 20 30 40 Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2018); Statistics Canada (2018); Mexico’s Health Secretariat (2017). Maternal mortality rates per 100,000 live births White Americans 14.7 African Americans 37.1 Canada Mexico 0 10 20 30 40 Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2018); Statistics Canada (2018); Mexico’s Health Secretariat (2017). Maternal mortality rates per 100,000 live births White Americans 14.7 African Americans 37.1 Canada Mexico 0 10 20 30 40 Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2018); Statistics Canada (2018); Mexico’s Health Secretariat (2017).

But infant and maternal mortality are only part of the health risks plaguing the African American community. Black Americans also suffer from higher rates of hypertension, diabetes, asthma and heart disease than white Americans. Research suggests that social determinants — conditions in the places where we live, work, learn and play — are important drivers of health inequities, and that racism itself can harm health.

In this parallel reality, family income is much lower. The percentage of black children living below the poverty line is three times that of whites.

Median household income $80 thousand White 60 40 Black 20 2002 2010 2018 People under 18 in poverty 40% 30 Black 20 10 White 2002 2010 2018 Source: U.S. Census Median household income People under 18 in poverty $80K 40% White 60 30 Black 40 20 Black 20 10 White 2002 ’10 ’18 2002 ’10 ’18 Source: U.S. Census Median household income People under 18 in poverty $80 thousand 40% White 60 30 Black 40 20 Black 20 10 White 2002 2010 2018 2002 2010 2018 Source: U.S. Census

It’s not just income but employment itself: Blacks live in a country where the economy is always in recovery. Even though white Americans haven’t seen an unemployment rate near 15 percent in decades, African Americans have seen it many times — about once a decade over the past 50 years.

Unemployment rate 20% Black 15 10 5 White ’74 ’80 ’90 ’00 ’10 ’20 Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics via Federal Reserve Bank Unemployment rate 20% Black 15 10 5 White ’74 ’80 ’90 ’00 ’10 ’20 Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics via Federal Reserve Bank Unemployment rate 20% Black 15 10 5 White ’74 ’80 ’90 ’00 ’10 ’20 Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics via Federal Reserve Bank Unemployment rate 20% Black 15 10 5 White 1974 1980 1990 2000 2010 2020 Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics via Federal Reserve Bank Unemployment rate 20% Black 15 10 5 White 1974 1980 1990 2000 2010 2020 Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics via Federal Reserve Bank

One form of discrimination believed to have cascading consequences is a practice known as “redlining.” From the 1930s to the late 1960s, areas with sizable black populations were marked with red ink on maps used by banks to determine who was eligible to get loans. It was often impossible for residents of those areas to secure home mortgages. If they got loans, the interest rates could be prohibitive. The practice was banned more than 50 years ago, but a 2018 study found that 3 out of 4 neighborhoods redlined 80 years ago continue to struggle economically today.

Home ownership is directly linked to wealth and, for centuries, blacks were essentially blocked from it. Underpaid or unable to buy a home, a large part of the black community remains unable to gain access to the main way that whites have achieved wealth and middle-class stability. As a result, the net worth of white households is now 10 times greater than black households.

Home ownership rate 80% White 60 40 Black 20 1994 2018 Median net worth of a family $200 thousand $171,000 White 150 100 50 $17,150 Black 1980 2016 Source: U.S. Census, Federal Reserve Bank, 2016 Survey of Consumer Finances Home ownership rate Median net worth of a family 80% $200K $171K White 60 150 White 100 40 Black 50 20 $17.1K Black 1994 2018 1980 2016 Source: U.S. Census, Federal Reserve Bank, 2016 Survey of Consumer Finances Home ownership rate Median net worth of a family 80% $200 thousand $171,000 White White 60 150 40 100 Black 20 50 Black $17,150 1980 2016 1994 2018 Source: U.S. Census, Federal Reserve Bank, 2016 Survey of Consumer Finances

In the United States, school quality is linked to neighborhood wealth. An analysis by the nonprofit EdBuild found that schools in mainly white neighborhoods received $2,200 more per student than nonwhite schools in the school year 2015-2016. This economic segregation correlates to educational outcomes.

Math SAT scores Mean scores 600 White 500 All groups Black 400 300 2006 2016 Source: College Board People 25 and older who went to college 40% White 30 20 Black 10 1993 2019 Note: Population 25 and older who completed four or more years of college. Source: U.S. Census. Math SAT scores Mean scores People 25 and older who went to college 600 40% White White 30 500 All groups 20 Black Black 400 10 300 2006 2016 1993 2019 Note: Population who completed four or more years of college. Source: U.S. Census. Math SAT scores Mean scores People 25 and older who went to college 600 40% White White 30 500 All groups 20 Black Black 400 10 300 2006 2016 1993 2019 Note: Population25 and older who completed four or more years of college. Source: College Board; U.S. Census.

In addition to growing up poorer and without access to mortgages and equal educations, black children are also much more likely to be arrested. Even though there has been improvement in the past few decades, the trend persists: Incarceration rates of African Americans in general remain 5.6 times greater than of white Americans. Black people are about 12 percent of the U.S. population, but one-third of the inmate population.

Arrests of minors aged 10 to 17 Per 100,000 people 12,000 Black 10,000 8,000 6,000 4,000 White 2,000 2000 2018 Adult incarceration rate Per 100,000 people 2,500 Black 2,000 1,500 1,000 White 500 2008 2018 Source: U.S. Department of Justice Arrests of minors aged 10 to 17 Incarceration rate of adult population Per 100,000 people Per 100,000 people 2,500 12,000 Black Black 10,000 2,000 8,000 1,500 6,000 1,000 4,000 White 500 2,000 White ’08 ’18 ’00 ’18 Source: U.S. Department of Justice Arrests of minors aged 10 to 17 Adult incarceration rate Per 100,000 people Per 100,000 people 2,500 12,000 Black Black 10,000 2,000 8,000 1,500 6,000 1,000 4,000 White White 500 2,000 2008 2018 2000 2018 Source: U.S. Department of Justice

The long list of discrepancies comes together on fatal encounters with the police: Blacks are killed by the police at more than twice the rate of whites.

Rate of police killings Black 31 per million White 13 Hispanic 23 Other 4 U.S. population Black 42M White 197M Hispanic 39M Other 49M Source: The Washington Post’s database of police shootings since 2015. Rate of police killings Black 31 per million White 13 Hispanic 23 Other 4 U.S. population Black 42M White 197M Hispanic 39M Other 49M Source: The Washington Post’s database of police shootings since 2015. Rate of police killings Black 31 per million White 13 per million Hispanic 23 per million Other 4 per million U.S. population Black 42M White 197M Hispanic 39M Other 49M Source: The Washington Post’s database of police shootings since 2015.

The bottom line is clear. Here’s how the numbers add up: Whites live in one America and blacks live in another.

Sergio Peçanha is a visual columnist at the Opinions desk of The Post. Follow on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

