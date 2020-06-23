AD

AD

Similar issues have emerged in health care for seniors. As providers quickly made the leap to telemedicine, seniors are stranded on the wrong side of the digital divide. According to the U.S. Census, about 1 in 3 households headed by someone 65 or older does not have access to a computer. From vital Centers for Disease Control and Prevention information to safe access to telehealth appointments, the lack of reliable Internet access has left millions of senior citizens effectively shut out from emergency telemedicine federal funding within the $8.3 billion coronavirus legislation specifically targeted for them. Overall, the intersection of disenfranchisement from the Internet based on race and age means that those most vulnerable to the pandemic are also the ones most isolated from the systems that will keep them safe.

AD

AD

The United States has failed in the equitable delivery of this public good. The disparity will almost certainly lead to further inequity. No American should suffer the indignity of searching for Internet. Starbucks WiFi is not a social safety net.

Competition is key. As the Free Press reported, “Inadequate choice and competition among providers is one of the factors that results in entire market segments and demographic groups being underserved or unserved at a reasonable price.” Yet, on April 1, T-Mobile and Sprint quietly completed their controversial merger, gutting the competitiveness of the market unless an upstart competitor is standing by with $30 billion in starter funds. Lawmakers need to protect consumers from monopoly abuses and break up monopolies such as these that are driving up prices.

They must also pass sweeping legislation, on par with the greatest infrastructure initiatives in our nation’s history, that treats broadband as essential infrastructure and ensures affordable Internet in every American household. The House Democratic Plan to Connect All Americans to Affordable Broadband Internet, an $80 billion proposal put forward in April, is a good start.

AD

AD

The Internet was founded to connect. As access to America’s fundamental systems and basic rights moves online, now is the time to bridge the divide. As the events of 2020 have made clear, a quality Internet connection isn’t optional. Providing one to all Americans is a necessity.

Read more: