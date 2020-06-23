The [Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation] model, which has been highlighted by White House officials, now projects the state could see 54,000 new daily COVID-19 infections and 438 daily deaths come October.

Meanwhile, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Research Institute and the University of Pennsylvania have issued a similar dire forecast for the Sunshine State.

Florida has "all the markings of the next large epicenter of coronavirus transmission" and risks being the "worst it has ever been," according to Wednesday's projections from institute and university researchers.

"The potential for the virus to take off [in Florida] is very, very nerve-racking and could have catastrophic consequences,” University of Alabama at Birmingham Division of Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo told CNN on Thursday.