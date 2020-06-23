Donald Trump's campaign against mail-in voting isn't getting much support from other Republicans, either in Washington or in some key swing states.

After Trump tweeted Monday morning that mail-in ballots would make 2020 the "most RIGGED election in our nation's history," CNN spoke with numerous GOP senators, including members of the GOP leadership team. None of them said they agreed with the President's views on mail-in voting, and a number of them said they supported expansions as a way to deal with the coronavirus.

“I think it’s fine,” Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska, a member of the Senate GOP leadership team, said of the expansion of mail-in voting in her state. “It’s worked well in Nebraska. We had tremendous turnout in the primary in May. No issues that I’ve heard from our secretary of state. It’s worked well.”