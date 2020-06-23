* Karoun Demirjian and Rachael Bade report that the House Judiciary Committee is preparing to subpoena Attorney General Barr, a subpoena he will no doubt refuse to comply with.
* Nahal Toosi reports that the Biden campaign is restricting its staffers’ contacts with foreign officials to avoid even the appearance of impropriety. Meanwhile, the Trump campaign is considering opening up an office in the Kremlin to facilitate smooth coordination. (That’s a joke. -- ed)
* Josh Kovensky reports that the Trump administration is pulling back support for coronavirus testing sites, apparently because the pandemic is over.
* Ron Brownstein looks at how the new support for Black Lives Matter is reflective of a diversifying America.
* But over on Fox News, Tucker Carlson says of BLM, “Its goal is to end liberal democracy and challenge Western civilization itself.”
* Charles Gaba offers a comprehensive, detailed analysis of the new bill expanding the Affordable Care Act that’s coming this week from House Democrats.
* Neera Tanden envisions a new social contract as a response to our 21st century post-coronavirus dystopia.
* Eric Umansky explains what he learned about the lack of accountability for police after his family witnessed an NYPD cruiser hit a black teenager and he tried to find out what happened.
* And Paul Farhi reports on all the Trump staffers who just happen to be related to other Trump staffers. I’m sure that once the president is informed of this worrisome nepotism, he’ll have his daughter and son-in-law look into it.