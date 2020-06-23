* Michael Warren, Manu Raju, and Marshall Cohen report that Trump’s crusade against mail voting is running into a snag:

Donald Trump's campaign against mail-in voting isn't getting much support from other Republicans, either in Washington or in some key swing states.
After Trump tweeted Monday morning that mail-in ballots would make 2020 the "most RIGGED election in our nation's history," CNN spoke with numerous GOP senators, including members of the GOP leadership team. None of them said they agreed with the President's views on mail-in voting, and a number of them said they supported expansions as a way to deal with the coronavirus.
“I think it’s fine,” Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska, a member of the Senate GOP leadership team, said of the expansion of mail-in voting in her state. “It’s worked well in Nebraska. We had tremendous turnout in the primary in May. No issues that I’ve heard from our secretary of state. It’s worked well.”

The conspiracy goes even higher than we thought!

European Union countries rushing to revive their economies and reopen their borders after months of coronavirus restrictions are prepared to block Americans from entering because the United States has failed to control the scourge, according to draft lists of acceptable travelers seen by The New York Times.
That prospect, which would lump American visitors in with Russians and Brazilians as unwelcome, is a stinging blow to American prestige in the world and a repudiation of President Trump’s handling of the virus in the United States, which has more than 2.3 million cases and upward of 120,000 deaths, more than any other country.

Can you blame them?

* Karoun Demirjian and Rachael Bade report that the House Judiciary Committee is preparing to subpoena Attorney General Barr, a subpoena he will no doubt refuse to comply with.

* Nahal Toosi reports that the Biden campaign is restricting its staffers’ contacts with foreign officials to avoid even the appearance of impropriety. Meanwhile, the Trump campaign is considering opening up an office in the Kremlin to facilitate smooth coordination. (That’s a joke. -- ed)

* And Paul Farhi reports on all the Trump staffers who just happen to be related to other Trump staffers. I’m sure that once the president is informed of this worrisome nepotism, he’ll have his daughter and son-in-law look into it.