I would rather focus on strengthening Biden’s governing agenda — health care, reforming the criminal justice system, economic inclusion, the climate crisis. I trust that Biden will choose someone to advise him on a governing agenda that returns competency and accountability to government, and enables the United States to reclaim its seat at the international table. I am confident he will choose someone who is prepared to be president yesterday.

Since the presumptive Democratic nominee has committed to choosing a woman, that debate is concluded. Any number of the names that have been floated would fit the bill. It also means the campaign must face the coverage and analysis that will inevitably be rooted in sexism and misogyny. More than three decades after we first tested a woman as vice president, we will see whether the sexism that prevails among voters at the idea of a female president continues to hold true for the number two. We will see whether times have changed. Virtually every woman who has ever run for office knows this danger zone. We saw that in 2016 and through the short 2020 Democratic primary season. Is she likable enough? Is she electable? What is she wearing? What is it about her voice that irritates me?

Each of the prospects who have been identified publicly has strengths and weaknesses — wrong geography, problematic record, untested, unknown — including things we do not know that will be revealed only in a thorough background inquiry. Like any good executive, I would expect Biden’s choice to bolster his weak spots and complement his strengths. Remember when the rap on Barack Obama was that he did not have sufficient experience in foreign policy and was not deeply connected in Washington? Well, he chose Biden as his running mate to counter those weaknesses. I expect Biden will do the same — someone younger and ready on day one to be president; someone to rally the masses; someone who’s prepared to step onto the world stage; someone to allay concerns of a skeptical left; someone to whom he could turn as a peer.

One thing that cannot be measured by those of us on the outside is rapport. Obama and Biden liked each other, and it made us like them as a team. We want (and need) a president and vice president to govern as a team. We have a lot of challenges ahead: As president, Biden would be charged with rebuilding an economy that is in worse shape than the one he and Obama inherited in 2009. The novel coronavirus is with us now and will be for the foreseeable future. The virus has exposed deep gaps in our health-care system, as well as racial and economic inequalities that exist exacerbated by an unforgiving enemy. The current president has empowered racists and xenophobes who thrive on division and chaos. This must be attacked at its roots. We want Biden to have enough trust and confidence in the next vice president to put her in charge of whatever it takes to get us back on the right track and to forge new paths for the future. So, yes, it is important for her and Biden to get along, to trust each other and to work together to tackle these big problems. I’m okay with Biden taking his measure of these prospects to see if they jell. He deserves that — and so do we.

I accept that a good campaign choice may not be the best governing choice, but there is a sweet spot. Biden needs someone who can throw a good counterpunch, while delivering a convincing message that she is the right one waiting in the wings. She must be confident, but not overly eager to take the job. And the most difficult task: She cannot overshadow the boss or get beyond him. With Biden at the top of the ticket, prone to endearing and sometimes embarrassing gaffes, it is a tall order for a vice president in waiting.

So, take your pick. I just want Joe Biden to get on with it so America can get on with ridding the White House of the rot that is eating away at our democracy.