* Felicia Sonmez, Karoun Demirjian, Matt Zapotosky and Colby Itkowitz report that the attorney general got torn up on Capitol Hill today:

The House Judiciary Committee heard testimony Wednesday from a federal prosecutor and another witness who have accused Attorney General William P. Barr and his top deputies of acting “based on political considerations” and a desire to appease President Trump.
Aaron Zelinsky, an assistant U.S. attorney in Maryland formerly detailed to the Russia investigation by special prosecutor Robert S. Mueller III, told the panel that prosecutors involved in the criminal trial of Trump’s friend Roger Stone experienced “heavy pressure from the highest levels of the Department of Justice” to give Stone “a break” by requesting a lighter sentence.
Zelinsky was joined by John Elias, an official in the Justice Department’s antitrust division, who said that Barr ordered staff to investigate marijuana company mergers simply because of his “personal dislike” of the nature of their underlying business.

It’s remarkable that people inside the Justice Department are coming forward to blow the whistle on this. Look for the president to go after them soon.

U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan must immediately dismiss the criminal case against President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn and cannot scrutinize the Justice Department’s decision to drop the long-running prosecution, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.
In a 2-1 decision, the court said it is not within the judge’s power to prolong a prosecution or examine the government’s motives in the politically charged case. Flynn twice pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents about his pre-inauguration contacts with Russia’s ambassador before the Justice Department moved in May to dismiss the charges.
“This is not the unusual case where a more searching inquiry is justified,” wrote Judge Neomi Rao, a recent nominee of the president.

Rao may be the most pro-Trump judge on the entire appellate bench, so there was no way she wouldn’t be there for Flynn.

* A new Marquette Law School poll finds Joe Biden leading Trump in Wisconsin by 8 points.

* A new Quinnipiac poll finds Biden just edging Trump in Ohio, which Trump won by 9 points in 2016.

* And a quick note to readers from this blog’s proprietor: We regret to inform you that this is the last Happy Hour Roundup. We hope you’ll keep coming to Plum Line for its daily content, which will not change in any other way. Thank you all so much for being part of the Happy Hour community here for so many years. We appreciate your participation enormously, and we hope it will continue!