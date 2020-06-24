U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan must immediately dismiss the criminal case against President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn and cannot scrutinize the Justice Department’s decision to drop the long-running prosecution, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.In a 2-1 decision, the court said it is not within the judge’s power to prolong a prosecution or examine the government’s motives in the politically charged case. Flynn twice pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents about his pre-inauguration contacts with Russia’s ambassador before the Justice Department moved in May to dismiss the charges.“This is not the unusual case where a more searching inquiry is justified,” wrote Judge Neomi Rao, a recent nominee of the president.
* A new Marquette Law School poll finds Joe Biden leading Trump in Wisconsin by 8 points.
* A new Quinnipiac poll finds Biden just edging Trump in Ohio, which Trump won by 9 points in 2016.
* Gary Fineout and Marc Caputo report that in Florida, significantly more Democrats than Republicans have signed up to vote by mail this year. Trump was right, it’s rigged!
* Nancy Scola reports on how Trump’s effort to restrict government advertising on social media will undermine his own administration’s communication efforts.
* A Center for American Progress report concludes that if Republicans are successful in their lawsuit to have the Affordable Care Act struck down, 23 million Americans would lose their health coverage.
* And the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities reports on the tax cuts that the lawsuit succeeding would result in for the rich.
* Election forecaster Rachel Bitecofer debuts her new video show, “The Election Whisperer," which will be chock full of sharp data discussion and analysis. Definitely check that out.
* Francis Wilkinson argues that Trump is making reparations for slavery significantly more likely.
* Susan Demas reports on the view from Michigan, where it’s clear that Trump’s supporters elected him to hurt other people, but now he’s hurting them.
* Eric Boehlert says that the reason why Trump’s attacks on Biden aren’t sticking the way they did to Hillary Clinton is simple: he’s a man.
* Lily Batchelder explains why we need a real inheritance tax.
* Matt Gertz reports that as Trump losing begins to look like a stronger possibility, his media defenders are drifting toward apocalyptic rhetoric.
