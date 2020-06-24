The trend even reached Kentucky, where black progressive state Rep. Charles Booker trails former fighter pilot Amy McGrath, the favorite endorsed by Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), by only 4,071 votes out of roughly 64,000 counted. Those totals exclude results from many counties, including the one containing the state’s largest city, Louisville. Booker is expected to win the jurisdiction and did well in returns released from suburban counties surrounding that city and three counties across the Ohio River from Cincinnati. While the votes counted so far are less than 50 percent of the expected total vote, they indicate the same patterns observed in the other primaries, that Democrats in upscale suburbs and cities are gravitating to progressive candidates of color.

These trends build on similar trends from 2018 and earlier. Progressive women of color won Republican-leaning House seats in Georgia, Illinois, Kansas and New Mexico while progressive men of color won similar seats in California, New York and Texas. Like their 2020 counterparts, these candidates had to win contested Democratic primaries with electorates that were not dominated by voters of their color. They then went on to win seats with even whiter electorates than those of the Democratic electorates they had already captured. Each of the women of color in “the Squad” also won contested Democratic primaries over white candidates in 2016 or 2018 to capture their seats.

The fact that this is occurring across the country in regions that are both diverse and not suggests this is an important trend in Democratic politics. The failure of progressive candidates of color in this year’s presidential primaries to gain traction is more of the exception than the norm, perhaps explained by the presence of two well-known national figures in Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former vice president Joe Biden. Tuesday night’s results continue to show that progressive candidates of color can win Democratic primaries virtually anywhere in the country.

This trend has already started to change the Democratic Party, pushing it to adopt policies that reflect the views of legislators of color on issues such as race relations and immigration. The progressive bent of many of these candidates, combined with victories of white progressive candidates in other contested primaries, is pushing the entire party sharply to the left across the board. Biden is a reflection of this; his platform has been labeled as quite progressive despite his Senate record showing he always occupied the center spot in the Democratic caucus. The more the party shifts to the nonwhite left, the more a Biden administration can be expected to adapt and adopt many of those views.

Biden’s expected appointment of a progressive woman of color as his running mate will both confirm and amplify these trends. Whomever he selects will immediately become his heir and hence the Democratic Party’s future. That in turn will likely encourage other progressives of color to seek to emulate that person’s rise, further strengthening both the nonwhite and leftward shifts within the Democratic coalition.

It’s much too soon to say how all of this will turn out, but it’s worth noting that this comes at a time when national revulsion over racism and police brutality is at an all-time high. Democratic strategists have long proclaimed that a left-leaning “rising American electorate” — a growing block of unmarried women, millennials and nonwhite voters — will shape American politics for years to come. Tuesday’s primary results are just more proof that this is more than just a theory.

