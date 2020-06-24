That’s a shame. Attempting to retroactively neaten up the cultural record may be convenient for corporations looking to avoid a bad news cycle, and for artists looking to preserve their reputations. But it’s does nothing to change the balance of power in an overwhelmingly white industry, or to reckon with Hollywood’s distant, and recent, past.

When it premiered in 2006, “30 Rock” felt radical compared with much of what else was on TV. Its portrait of a grumpy white liberal feminist reluctantly accepting a black comedian foisted on her by a conservative network executive who dismissed her vision of a show aimed primarily at women could be downright lacerating. But a decade and a half has passed. The sheer amount and variety of television available have exploded. Major shifts around race and gender are underway. And “30 Rock” is no longer in the vanguard.

There are worse things for an old television show than to represent a pivot point in popular culture. Yet by pulling the episodes, NBC is muddying the historical record instead. It is also cleaning up the record of two influential creators who are producing a “30 Rock” special to promote its new streaming service Peacock, as well as writing and producing a comedy starring Ted Danson for the broadcast network. (The pair also recently sold another show to Netflix.)

Unlike HBO Max’s recent decision to temporarily pull “Gone With the Wind” until the company could find a way to add context to the movie, NBC is doing its best to make the blackface episodes of “30 Rock” disappear, not just by pulling them from syndication and streaming services but also by making them unavailable for individual purchase.

It’s true that now that NBC has yanked the episodes, “no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness,” as Fey put it in her request. It’s also the case that any comedy-loving kid coming to “30 Rock” for the first time will now be able to binge the show without realizing that Fey and Carlock made four episodes of television that included characters in blackface, and did so in the 21st century.

But what’s better for that hypothetical kid: that they never learn that these comedy power players once thought blackface was acceptable? Or that they see this stark illustration of what was considered acceptable quite recently, and get a clear sense of what the entertainment industry tolerated, how it has changed and what it took to bring those shifts in attitudes about?

The closest comparable decision to NBC’s call is Disney’s decision to disappear “Song of the South,” its 1946 adaptation of white journalist Joel Chandler Harris’s collection of the Uncle Remus folktales set in Reconstruction-era Georgia. The movie is both a part of film history and something of an embarrassment. It won an Academy Award for Best Song, and James Baskett, who played Uncle Remus, was awarded an Honorary Oscar, but it also presents a laughably sentimental vision of the postwar South, one rooted in a white author’s version of black vernacular.

Is it understandable that Disney, arguably the most powerful entertainment company in the world and certainly the one most committed to studied inoffensiveness, might prefer to forget this part of the company’s history?

Sure, but as critic Mark Harris put in a recent essay, “Things don’t stop existing because you drape a shroud over them any more than they stop existing because you cover your eyes, and rewriting the past is not how you write a better future. Speaking only for myself, I’d rather know everything, have everything, see everything.”

Keeping “Song of the South” available as a historical document wouldn’t implicate the racial attitudes of anyone currently working at Disney: Walt Disney, who produced the movie, and Harve Foster and Wilfred Jackson, who directed it, are all dead. The blackface episodes of “30 Rock,” by contrast, do say something about Carlock and Fey, who produced the show and wrote some of the episodes in question and who still have considerable power in the entertainment industry.

Yes, it may be baffling to some viewers that a mere eight years ago it was acceptable for a network television show to deploy blackface, even if it did so with the intention to satirize the white people who painted their faces. But making those episodes unavailable does more to sanitize Fey and Carlock’s records than it does to promote racial equality in Hollywood.

