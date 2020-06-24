But it looks increasingly like there’s a very real anti-Trump majority in this country. And a new poll from the New York Times and Siena College sheds new light on just how broad, deep and demographically varied it truly is, and what might be driving it right now.

The poll finds Joe Biden leading Trump by 14 points among national registered voters, 50 percent to 36 percent. That mirrors some (but not all) recent polls, and Biden’s lead in the averages is now 10 points.

A big story in the new Times poll is growing multiracial opposition to Trump. White voters are turning on him: Biden leads by 28 points among college-educated whites, and Trump leads by only 19 points among non-college-educated whites, having won them in 2016 by 36 points.

The result: Trump and Biden are almost exactly even among white voters (whom Trump won by 15 points in 2016), even as Biden holds enormous leads among African Americans (74 points) and Latinos (39 points).

All this, combined with Biden’s slight lead among seniors (whom Trump won by nine points last time) suggests Trump continues to lose the educated whites he has alienated and that his base among less educated whites is eroding.

Disapproval on the coronavirus and protests

What’s really striking here is the wide and deep disapproval for Trump on the seismic events rocking the country — the worst public health emergency in modern times and the most pronounced civil unrest in half a century. And again, this disapproval is broadly multiracial and cuts across lines of age.

Majorities of registered voters disapprove of Trump’s handling of the protests (62 percent) and of race relations more broadly (61 percent), and agree that George Floyd’s killing represents a larger problem of police violence toward African Americans (59 percent).

Meanwhile, on the coronavirus, majorities disapprove of Trump’s handling of the disease (58 percent) and believe the federal government should prioritize containing it over restarting the economy (55 percent.)

As the Times write-up summarizes:

The dominant picture that emerges from the poll is of a country ready to reject a president whom a strong majority of voters regard as failing the greatest tests confronting his administration.

But, crucially, on all the questions I cited above, majorities or pluralities of white voters and seniors hold the same position, as do (unsurprisingly) much larger majorities of nonwhites and younger voters.

Trump’s mythical silent majority

The idea that Trump still commands a “silent majority” that manifests itself when Real Americans make themselves heard at college football stadiums in the South rests on a deeper foundation of Trumpist mythology.

In the context of the pandemic and civil unrest, this mythology holds that Trump is mystically whispering to the true values, aspirations and fears that these great upheavals have unleashed among that Real American majority.

Thus it was that Trump vowed to protect his parts of the country from a virus ravaging urban America. He harnessed the supposed populist rage of Real American workers against Democratic elites locking down economies. He revived the race-baiting “law and order” playbook to transform Biden into a facilitator of crime and urban chaos.

But on every one of these fronts, the old wedge-politics appears to be failing. This is partly because it isn’t working against Biden, a white, Christian male who has an aura of middle-class cred and does his own cultural signaling to working-class whites, as Adam Serwer points out.

It’s also because the protesters appear to be changing the country and appear to be driving other cultural changes that are producing a real shift in white America toward support for demonstrators and their underlying grievances, as other polling shows.

And it’s because coronavirus cases really are spiking in two dozen states, many in the South and West — which further study may reveal to be tied to premature reopenings. Trump’s shock over empty seats in Tulsa revealed a deeper terror that his magical ability to make this vanish in time for reelection is deserting him.

An uglier subtext

The even uglier subtext to this mythology, of course, is that Trump isn’t actually trying to appeal to a popular majority. He’s trying to activate just enough of his largely white Midwestern base to pull another electoral college inside straight.

These voters are still presumed in much political coverage to represent a latent majority. In fact, Trump is hoping to exploit a structural advantage that proceeds under cover of being populist even as its true nature is fundamentally and unabashedly counter-majoritarian.

Trump may still succeed at this. There’s a long way to go. The polls will almost certainly tighten. Trump still retains an advantage on the economy.

But in the new Times poll, Trump’s economic edge is negligible, and it’s all he’s got. If the crisis grinds on — and Biden rolls out a robust economic plan — it could erode further, even as coronavirus cases could keep spiking.

And for now, at least, the majority is an anti-Trump one.

