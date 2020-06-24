Nevertheless, something remarkable may have happened in the primary Tuesday — and in another race in New York — that tells us something important about the intensity of the current political moment.

They’re still counting ballots in Kentucky, and it may be days before we know the winner of the primary race between Amy McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot who has never held public office, and Charles Booker, a state representative. But the fact that they appear to be neck-and-neck is positively stunning.

AD

As of their last filings at the beginning of June, Booker had raised $788,000 for his campaign, and spent just over half a million dollars. McGrath, who had long been seen by Democrats in Washington and elsewhere as having the best chance to beat McConnell, had raised over $40 million and spent over half of it, no doubt keeping much of it aside for the general election.

AD

Then the issue of police brutality erupted in the wake of George Floyd’s killing, and Booker, who is Black, put himself right at the front of the protests in the state. Booker’s rallying cry, “From the hood to the holler,” seemed particularly apt for the moment and for a campaign in which running against McConnell’s status as the ultimate establishment insider may provide the only hope of success.

It also turned out that as good as she might look on paper, Amy McGrath wasn’t a great candidate. The Democratic strategy of finding moderates with military backgrounds to run in red states may be reasonable in many circumstances, but in the end the candidate has to get the job done, and McGrath came off as less dynamic and determined than Booker.

AD

But she still might win. In New York, on the other hand, another race in which a young black outsider challenged the party’s choice is looking like an upset. Rep. Eliot Engel, who first got elected to Congress 32 years ago and chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, looks like he’s going to be upset by Jamaal Bowman, a 44-year-old educator who had never run for office before.

AD

Bowman wasn’t without some big-name support; he got endorsed by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, as well as the New York Times. But Engel was endorsed by just about every establishment Democrat in New York: Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, the speaker and majority leader of the state legislature, even Hillary Clinton.

But here’s the thing about endorsements: Sometimes they help, sometimes they have no effect at all, and sometimes they can actually hurt. I’d suggest that they might have had the latter effect in this case.

AD

Keep in mind that Engel was never a blinding supernova of charisma, and incumbents like him tend to do best when there’s little or no attention paid to their primary campaigns. They become the default choice, with voters saying, “I guess I’ll vote for him,” since they don’t know who the other candidates are anyway, and the incumbent seems good enough.

AD

Endorsements are supposed to operate as a heuristic, in which the voter essentially outsources the work of figuring out whom to vote for to someone else they know better and can trust. “I like Chuck Schumer,” the voter may say, “and if he says Engel is a good guy, that’s enough for me.”

While those prominent New York Democrats are reasonably popular, they don’t exactly have fervent followings. And once the issue of police brutality pushed to the front of everyone’s mind, with calls for radical and aggressive reform, a bunch of old white politicians endorsing another old white politician may not have seemed like it lighted the pathway to change.

AD

When you combine unforeseen events with an incumbent who may be liked but not loved and who probably didn’t think he’d face a serious challenge, then add in the fact that he’s a white Democrat representing a district that is one-third Black and one-quarter Hispanic, you have the recipe for an upset almost as striking as the one that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pulled off two years ago.

AD

What happened in these two races doesn’t mean that the Democratic Party is in the grip of the kind of anti-establishment rage that took over the GOP after Barack Obama was elected. What it does show is that in this extraordinary moment — during a pandemic, an economic catastrophe, and an unprecedented national debate about racism and policing — no incumbent or establishment choice can assume they’ll glide to victory.

Which, all things considered, is good for everyone.