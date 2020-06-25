I know as Americans, it’s not something we’re used to. But it matters. All the evidence from all over the world tells us it just might be the single most effective thing we can do. We’re going to have to socially distance, like we are here today.

It’s not easy. It seems so strange to us. Not as Americans, but as human beings. We’re built to talk, to laugh, to hug, to gather with other people. I know I am, and I know you are. But for now, we’re going to have to socially distance. It matters.

We’re going to have to find a way to keep our economy running as we bring the number of cases down. The president wants us to believe there’s a choice between the economy and public health. Amazingly, he still hasn’t grasped the most basic fact of this crisis: To fix the economy, we have to get control over the virus.