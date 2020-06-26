At the end of May, Ronald messaged me to tell me his mother had passed away from covid-19 complications. Days later, he messaged saying that Caimito has an estimated 80 percent infection rate from covid-19, two nurses and essentially no medicine. Then, two weeks ago, I received an urgent message from a friend telling me that Ronald, too, had been infected and was in the hospital in critical condition with a lung infection.

This is just a tiny snapshot of a larger incomprehensible tragedy unfolding all over the Amazon and in indigenous communities around the world. Indigenous people are an especially at-risk group — and not because of communal living structures and weak immune systems, which seems to be the dominant media message. Rather, centuries of exploitation, persecution and state abandonment have left them with some of the highest poverty rates and lowest access to quality health care in the Americas. In addition, they face greater exposure to environmental waste and degradation from extractivist industries, whose products and profits flow back to places such as the United States.

Last month, one of these nations, the Siekopai, with a population of just 700, had registered over half of all confirmed cases among indigenous people in the Ecuadoran Amazon. Their neighbors, the Waorani, had to take the Ecuadoran government to court to get them to supply adequate health care to their communities. This week, an alliance of indigenous leaders and human rights organizations made an urgent demand for government assistance, which has still not arrived two months after the oil spill. They, along with many indigenous groups in the Amazon, are calling out the government for perpetuating what they are terming genocide.

It isn’t just Ecuador. The Colombian border town of Leticia, a main commercial hub for many indigenous groups, has the highest per-capita death rate in the country, according to figures from Colombia’s Health Ministry. A disproportionate amount of those deaths are of indigenous people. In Brazil, the death rate for indigenous people is double that of the non-indigenous society, and horrific accounts from inside the Brazilian Amazon warn that the pandemic is killing elders — keepers of language, history, culture and ecological knowledge — at an alarming rate.

And it is not only the direct impact of the pandemic that is threatening indigenous people. In the Araribóia indigenous territory in Maranhão state, where forest guardian Paulo Paulino was killed last year trying to protect one of the last remaining swaths of old-growth Amazon rainforest in the state, about 100 families are now at risk of starvation. Travel into and out of their community has been halted and food delivery trucks are no longer arriving. The chief has made an urgent plea for help.

Now, in perhaps their greatest moment of need, we have left them to deal with this massive crisis on their own. Indigenous communities, associations and nongovernmental organizations have launched campaigns, but money is scarce. Governmental, international and humanitarian aid is even scarcer.

It is time for the international community to center the health and well-being of indigenous people, whose fight against covid-19 is made more difficult because of centuries of discrimination and exploitation. To be silent about our role in creating the tragedy happening in indigenous communities, and to not demand an end to the destruction of their land, is to be complicit in their genocide.

