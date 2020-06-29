Enough, I told myself. I got out of my apartment in south Jerusalem and headed for Ein Lavan, a spring-fed pool in the hills just west of the city. I took a path alongside the old Ottoman-era train track that leads through town all the way to the spring.

I was half successful. Instead of reading tweets, I read the landscape. It spoke to me about the folly of annexation. It spoke about simple facts, more powerful than the headlines and more lasting.

The path runs between a couple of Jewish neighborhoods and then reaches the mosque and soccer field of Beit Safafa, once a village, now a Palestinian neighborhood of the city. Back in 1949, when Israeli and Jordanian negotiators met to draw an armistice line, they agreed that Israel could have the railway tracks, so that it would be possible for trains from Tel Aviv to reach West Jerusalem. The tracks cut Beit Safafa in two, so the border did as well.

Villagers on one side became Israeli citizens. After 1967, when Israel conquered the West Bank, it annexed East Jerusalem, including the rest of Beit Safafa. People in the annexed area got the status of Israeli residents, not citizens. They are subject to Israeli law; they can work and travel in Israel, but they cannot vote in national elections. They live in the first circle, the less painful zone, of the occupation. Beit Safafa still has a village look, a sign of the years of City Hall's neglect.

On old maps, a solid green line marked the border. On Google Maps, a broken gray line runs just south of the train tracks. It’s an apt representation: The border has faded but it is still there.

I walked on. The path led past the Jerusalem zoo. Just below, in a valley, I could see a metal structure with a peaked roof bridging two lanes of asphalt: a checkpoint where the road crosses from the West Bank into Israel. On the hill above the far side of the valley, distant enough to ignore, close enough to see if you want, runs the stripe of the Israeli security fence, with its coils of barbed wire. The small square houses of the West Bank village of Walaja, cut off from the city by the fence and checkpoint, peek over the top of the hill.

The Israeli government decided to build the fence during the Second Intifada. One of its architects described its purpose as ending the “unbearable ease” with which suicide bombers entered Israel from the West Bank. Yet the subtext was always that Palestinians would henceforth be elsewhere, out of mind. No fence could ever be high enough for that to work.

The story that the landscape tells is contradictory: Despite 53 years of occupation, Israel’s Jewish majority and the Palestinians of the West Bank (and of Gaza) are separate societies. And yet, they are joined: not just by ties of Israel’s Arab minority to both of them, not just by economics, but by the claustrophobically small space we share. We drill wells into the same aquifers; we breathe each other’s exhaust. We each want independence as a people — and know that we will remain tied.

The separation fence will not make Palestinians vanish. The fantasy entertained by some Palestinians that all the Jews will just “go back where they came from” will not be fulfilled. The Israeli right’s dream that Palestinians will give up and accept permanent denial of human rights is both foolish and immoral. The old hope of the Israeli center-left that a two-state agreement will bring total separation of Israel and Palestine is also a fantasy.

The landscape tells us: These two peoples need two independent states, with a border as open as the line between two European Union countries. Whether Israel annexes land or not, whether the result is chaos or relative quiet, this will remain true. Israelis and Palestinians need an amicable divorce with joint custody of the land.

Most stubbornly, the shared hills say it is madness to think that the future of the land can be decided in negotiations between Netanyahu and Trump, or in a meeting in Washington. Israelis and Palestinians have to talk to each other, to finally see each other. After this crisis reaches its crescendo and does its damage, maybe our leaders will finally listen, and get down to the hard conversation they need to have.

