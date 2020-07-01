Goldwater, along with House Republican Leader John Jacob Rhodes and Senate Republican Leader Hugh Scott, entered the Oval Office around 5 p.m. The Arizona senator sat directly in front of Nixon’s desk, the others to the side. Goldwater told Nixon he had perhaps 16 to 18 Senate supporters left — too few to avoid ouster. Congressman Rhodes said House support was just as soft.

“I’ve got a very difficult decision to make,” said Nixon, in [Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein’s] account.

No one can really know the moment Nixon decided to quit. But in the annals of Watergate this was certainly a moment of truth.

Nixon later held that at this point he recognized the inevitability of resignation but was determined to not appear to have been pushed out by anyone — staff, lawmakers, or the media.