However, Cheney has been a paragon of integrity compared with the hollow little men in her party. She excoriated Trump for the cut-and-run maneuver in Syria:
News from Syria is sickening. Turkish troops preparing to invade Syria from the north, Russian-backed forces from the south, ISIS fighters attacking Raqqa. Impossible to understand why @realDonaldTrump is leaving America’s allies to be slaughtered and enabling the return of ISIS— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) October 9, 2019
She denounced his decision to pull troops from Germany:
This is a dangerously misguided policy. If the United States abandons allies, withdraws our forces, and retreats within our borders, the cause of freedom—on which our nation was founded & our security depends—will be in peril. https://t.co/AGViEJRvTP— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) June 6, 2020
She recently tweeted:
If reporting about Russian bounties on US forces is true, the White House must explain:— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) June 28, 2020
1. Why weren’t the president or vice president briefed? Was the info in the PDB?
2. Who did know and when?
3. What has been done in response to protect our forces & hold Putin accountable?
This raises a fourth question: How can a patriotic American who dedicated her career to defending the United States from threats posed by the Kremlin continue to support this president? If a Democratic president either deliberately or through gross neglect of his duties failed to act on intelligence that Russia paid bounties to militants to kill our troops, she would surely demand his resignation.
Forty-six years ago, another staunch Western conservative, Sen. Barry Goldwater (R-Ariz.), and Republican lawmakers trekked to the White House. While Goldwater’s role in urging Richard M. Nixon to resign has been exaggerated, he surely closed off the notion that the president’s party would stick with him through thick and thin. As described in the Christian Science Monitor:
Goldwater, along with House Republican Leader John Jacob Rhodes and Senate Republican Leader Hugh Scott, entered the Oval Office around 5 p.m. The Arizona senator sat directly in front of Nixon’s desk, the others to the side. Goldwater told Nixon he had perhaps 16 to 18 Senate supporters left — too few to avoid ouster. Congressman Rhodes said House support was just as soft.“I’ve got a very difficult decision to make,” said Nixon, in [Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein’s] account.No one can really know the moment Nixon decided to quit. But in the annals of Watergate this was certainly a moment of truth.Nixon later held that at this point he recognized the inevitability of resignation but was determined to not appear to have been pushed out by anyone — staff, lawmakers, or the media.
Now, Trump is no Nixon (a compliment to Nixon, who actually could be shamed and did care about the country), nor is Cheney a towering figure in Congress. However, she has a stature and a conservative pedigree that make any attack on her from the right less likely and, if it comes, practically laughable. She surely can do something to ease a dangerously unfit president who has been soft on Russia out of the White House (either by resigning, declining to have his name put in nomination for a second term or facing defeat at the polls).
She can support a subpoena for relevant documents to confirm his malfeasance. She can say quite plainly that the president either knowingly or by negligence has failed in his oath and his obligations to defend our troops. When asked whether she supports his reelection, at the very least, she can decline to respond.
But why should someone with her beliefs and her record of denouncing Democrats she perceives as weak or not invested in maintaining the United States as the only superpower stop at half-measures? Unless she gets satisfactory answers to her reasonable questions, she should call for Trump to step down. She should call upon Republicans to find another nominee. She should urge Republicans not to support his reelection.
As Trump goes down the tubes and the truth about his mendacity comes out, Cheney could tower above her pusillanimous colleagues. She could command a leading position in the post-Trump Republican Party. I am under no illusion that this is likely. Indeed, the implausibility of a Republican refusing to pull support from a treacherous president exemplifies the disrepute into which the party has fallen and the need to vote every last Republican out of office. A party without a single patriot willing to put U.S. troops over loyalty to an unfit president deserves to go out of business. Cheney should decide whether she wants to be a patriot and her party’s savior, not simply another quivering enabler.
