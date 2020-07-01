Replacing them all would be the newcomers to the statewide stage: Del. Jennifer D. Carroll Foy (D-Prince William) and Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (D-Richmond).

But Fairfax objected to being cast aside so soon.

The incumbent lieutenant governor and his consultant Lauren Burke spoke with me at length Tuesday, noting that Fairfax will formally declare his gubernatorial bid within the next month.

AD

AD

The obvious question: How does he run — how could he possibly win? — given the weight of the sexual assault allegations against him?

Fairfax maintains, as he has from the beginning, that the allegations lack both facts and evidence.

And neither alleged incident has been formally investigated.

What we have is an impression of guilt — the assumption that despite his repeated protestations of innocence, including two polygraph tests, Fairfax is just another #MeToo story.

But, what if those allegations are demonstrably untrue? What if Fairfax is, as he has long claimed, the target of an effort to smear him?

In his unsuccessful libel suit against CBS, Fairfax alleged the “timing and circumstances of these false and salacious allegations demonstrate that it was a political hit job — a deliberate and calculated effort to permanently harm Fairfax’s political and professional career and to attempt to prevent him from becoming Governor of Virginia.”

AD

AD

I wrote at the time that Fairfax was unlikely to win that suit — and he didn’t. But U.S. District Court Judge Anthony Trenga wrote Fairfax had a legitimate reason to sue: He was seeking “a public vindication and restoration of his reputation.”

Trenga also agreed with the lieutenant governor, saying the allegations against Fairfax were “uncorroborated” and occurred “under circumstances that raised issues as to their timing.”

There was a slim possibility the General Assembly might have provided a forum to air the allegations and denials under oath. But House Republicans and Democrats couldn’t come to an agreement on how to proceed.

And when the idea of a Virginia House of Delegates inquiry arose in 2019, Burke said the whole thing was “political theater.”

AD

Undoubtedly true. But even a clown show of a hearing would have provided some degree of certainty.

AD

Instead, all those questions apparently will be heard and ultimately decided in the gubernatorial primary.

Maybe it was always going to be this way.

Primary voters will discover Fairfax has been the tie-breaking vote on issues they care about — from gun control and abortion rights to Medicaid expansion. And, to his lasting credit, Fairfax quietly but powerfully put the spotlight on an old and disreputable General Assembly tradition: adjourning to honor the birthday of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Perhaps primary voters will also consider Fairfax’s plan to address the commonwealth’s decrepit public school infrastructure, raise teacher pay and more.

AD

All of it will be rightly and unavoidably weighed against the accusations.

Just don’t confuse the outcome with truth.

What we will get, in all probability, is a rough campaign that raises partisan hackles and blood pressure. It’s also all we’re likely to get in the way of an investigation.

AD

When it’s over, Virginia Democrats will have rendered a verdict. Fairfax will either be believed and have overcome impossible odds to secure his party’s nomination, or he will be sent packing, and his time in office memory-holed as quickly as possible.

The current landscape favors the latter outcome.

Read more: