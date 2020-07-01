But times change, and Mississippi officially abolished the Confederate-tinged state flag on Tuesday. The bill that banished the old flag to history’s dustbin passed unanimously out of committee and gained bipartisan support as majorities of Republicans joined with Democrats. As the country grapples with race in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, even Mississippi Republicans have decided that homage to the Confederacy is a lost cause.

AD

AD

This makes it puzzling that Trump has said he will veto the annual defense appropriations bill if it includes provisions to change the names of military bases named for Confederate military leaders. Public sentiment increasingly recognizes that it’s time to move past the South’s defeat and to reconcile with the descendants of the freed slaves. It seems politically obtuse for Trump to make this an issue of contention at a time when he trails his Democratic opponent, former vice president Joe Biden, by nearly 10 points.

Trump may be relying on polls that show many of his voters oppose removing statues of Confederate leaders or renaming Confederate-named bases. A recent Quinnipiac University poll found that 86 percent of Republicans and a plurality of independents oppose base renaming, while a Huffington Post/YouGov poll fund that 56 percent of Republicans strongly oppose renaming public schools, buildings or streets named after Confederate leaders. Trump thus is likely following his typical approach to rally the base in the hope this will stoke larger turnout.

This strategy is flawed for two reasons. First, any public attempt to rally one side’s base always gives the other side’s base a reason to rally in response. Trump can’t communicate his message to his supporters without also sending that same message to his opponents. That makes it likely that their marginal voters will be energized to vote, negating much or all any possible positive turnout impact.

AD

AD

More importantly, it focuses the campaign on grounds he shouldn’t want to fight on. Any campaign strategist knows that the biggest battle of a campaign is setting the question that voters care about most. Trump is on stronger ground when it comes to the economy, which is likely to come roaring back even as some states pause their reopenings in the wake of the recent surge in coronavirus cases. He is on stronger ground containing Chinese aggression, especially since Biden has decades of history in favor of more lenient treatment of the communist regime. Making the renaming of bases and the support for Confederate statues a litmus test shifts public attention away from Trump’s strong suits and focuses on his weakest suit: race.

An articulate leader could perhaps pull off such a shift. One can imagine someone talking compassionately about race and the plight of black Americans while also talking about the need to present history in all of its facets, warts and all. One could imagine that person talking about treating Confederate statues that honor soldiers differently than those that honor leaders and generals. One could even imagine that person getting out in front of the renaming controversy by proposing that certain bases should be renamed for black military pioneers such as Benjamin O. Davis Sr., the first black brigadier general, and Colin Powell, the first black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. A balanced and nuanced approach could appeal to both Trump’s base and to non-Democrats open to voting for Trump.

Trump, however, doesn’t do balance and nuance. Republicans are thus left with a president who is tone-deaf on racial issues — choosing to battle unnecessarily on that ground with little rational basis for thinking he can win. That’s the political equivalent of Pickett’s Charge, and and if Trump thinks otherwise, he’s just whistling Dixie.

AD

AD