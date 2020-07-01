I joke — of course they know that. That’s why it took so long: Republican leaders, like those in other states, were not just willing but eager to hurt their own citizens and damage their state’s economy if it meant they could give President Barack Obama the finger. It took a grass-roots organizing effort to put the question on the ballot and overcome the opposition of the state’s political leadership, which is entirely Republican.

The Medicaid expansion is, we must stress, a fantastic deal for states. They get health coverage for all adults up to 133 percent of the poverty level, and unlike the usual 50-50 split in Medicaid costs between the state and federal government, the feds pay for 90 percent of the cost of the expansion. Study after study has found that expanding Medicaid creates jobs, boosts economic growth, shores up vulnerable rural hospitals and saves states money.

But these states still have not accepted the expansion of Medicaid:

Alabama

Florida

Georgia

Kansas

Mississippi

Missouri

North Carolina

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Wisconsin

Wyoming

In every one, expansion was stopped by Republican governors, Republican legislatures, or both. Because while the benefits of expansion are obvious, on the other hand … Obama. They just hate him so much.

But as you may be aware, it’s been three and a half years since he left office. So maybe it’s time for them to get over it?

To be fair, it isn’t just the association with Obama. Republicans don’t like government to provide health insurance as a general matter, especially not to poor people, who must have their moral failings made clear to them through a program of further deprivation and humiliation.

But even in a heavily Republican state like Oklahoma, you can get a majority of voters to support Medicaid. It may happen in Missouri as well; in August, voters there will decide on a similar referendum. If it wins, it will be the sixth state where voters approved an expansion over the objections of Republican elected officials.

And as Sarah Kliff of the New York Times points out, “Oklahoma pushed the G.O.P. over a notable threshold: Most congressional Republicans now represent Medicaid-expansion states.”

Why can these measures succeed even where the state’s leaders are united against them? One big reason is that people love Medicaid.

That may be a surprise, since we seldom hear it defended in the same way that seniors are adamant about defending their Medicare. But Medicaid is enormously popular. In polls, as many as 75 percent of Americans say they approve of it. Even most Republicans say it’s working well. Medicaid enrollees themselves are overwhelmingly satisfied with their coverage.

And that was before the coronavirus pandemic hit, causing enormous job loss (and therefore loss of insurance) along with a wave of amply justified anxiety about the access and affordability of health coverage.

In short, there’s never been a better time not just to defend Medicaid but to expand it — even further than what the Affordable Care Act allows for.

If I had my way, the first thing I’d do is federalize the program. Having it run by states, with the costs split 50-50, only allows Republican-run states to undermine the program and hurt their poorest citizens. That would immediately solve the expansion problem, since it wouldn’t depend on the good will of, for instance, the Texas legislature. (If the state accepted the Medicaid expansion, 1.2 million uninsured Texans would gain health coverage.)

But that’s not too likely, at least in the near future. There is a solution in the offing: As part of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s health care plan, he would create a public option and automatically enroll everyone who would otherwise be eligible for Medicaid but isn’t because their state refused to accept the expansion.

Which is a good start. In the long run, if something like Biden’s plan were to actually pass, you could see his public option and Medicaid merging into one. You could even then make it into a basic insurance plan for everyone, leaving private insurance available as a supplement for those who want more coverage and better perks. That kind of hybrid system is what they have in places like Canada and Australia, and it works much better than our disaster of a system does.

But in the meantime, voters in those recalcitrant Republican states are going to have to take matters into their own hands, as they did in Oklahoma. And they’ll wind up asking themselves, “Why didn’t we do this sooner?”

