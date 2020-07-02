Two November Senate matchups are set: former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper is the Democrats’ nominee in Colorado, and Amy McGrath is their nominee in Kentucky.

Barring a landslide, we may not have a result in the presidential election on Nov. 3. See what elections are coming up and which have moved.

Former vice president Joe Biden on Tuesday escalated his criticism of President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus as cases grow. Meanwhile, Republican leaders are increasingly saying everyone should wear a mask, even as Trump does not.

Here are presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s 11 most logical picks for running mate, ranked. Who do you think his VP pick should be?

Sign up: Want to understand what’s happening in the campaign? Sign up for The Trailer and get insights and news from across the country in your inbox three days a week.

Show More