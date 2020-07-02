The first part of his opening remarks focused on President Trump’s failures and what the president must do to reverse the progress of the virus. Cuomo began by lambasting states that, under pressure from Trump, opened prematurely and now find themselves having to reverse course:
You look at where this country is compared to the European Union, which is the great irony. They had it first. We got it from them and didn’t know it. That’s the story of New York. They are now on the decline. We’re on the incline, and they have then a travel ban against us. Think about how ironic that is. . . . Look at what’s going on around this nation, and these are facts. It’s not editorial comment. Facts. Texas. Oh, there’s no problem, no virus. This is all a Democratic delusion. Oh, the cases are going up. That’s only because the testing is going up. Really? Then why are more people going into hospitals? People don’t go into hospitals unless more people are getting sick. Fact: Arizona, states that were in denial, right? That underestimated the virus, now they’re all singing a different tune. Now, they’re all starting to say, “We better take this seriously. We better start wearing masks.”
The governor then turned his attention to Trump. In perhaps the most effective takedown we have heard yet, Cuomo said that Trump “was in denial of the covid virus from day one.” Recalling the rationalizations Republicans deployed, Cuomo threw out the laundry list of excuses for defying expert advice. (“It’s just the flu. It’s going to go away. It’s going to be a miracle. It’s not going up. It’s only the testing that is going up.”) He then declared:
Well, you know what, Mr. President? Reality wins every time. You don’t defeat reality. Denying reality does not defeat reality, and he has lived in denial and he has been denying the scientific facts from day one. He has been denying what every health expert in the United States of America was saying. He denied what his own [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] said. His CDC, when they first projected this March 13th, said at a minimum 2 million people would be hospitalized. At a minimum. His CDC. You know how many 2 million is? The nation only has 900,000 hospital beds, and they said 2 million would require hospitalization. Look at what they were saying. The [memo from Trump adviser Peter Navarro] in late January: 1 million could die. He denied it at all. Denied his science advisers, denied the CDC, denied [Anthony S. Fauci], denied them all.Reality wins and reality won, and now the country is suffering because of the president, and it’s time for him to change course.
Cuomo had some suggestions for Trump, as well. He said: “It’s time for the president to actually tell the truth. The first thing he can do? Come clean with the American people, admit the threat of this virus. Admit you were wrong. It’s not an admission. Everybody knows you were wrong.” He added, “And you want to take one easy step that will send a powerful message? Put a mask on it. Put a mask on it. Next time you’re smiling at the camera, put a mask on it, Mr. President.” Ouch.
Cuomo didn’t just punch up. He told New Yorkers that compliance with mask-wearing, social distancing and enforcement of existing law was slipping in New York City. He sternly told local and county governments to enforce the law.
He saved his most biting commentary for an answer about the announcement that New York City Police Department had $1 billion cut from its budget. Cuomo didn’t bother to hide his disdain for Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio:
Well, they have a billion dollars less. What does that mean? Does it mean I’m less safe? Where did you take the billion dollars from? Does it mean I’m more safe? Does it have any effect on police abuse? I don’t know what it means. . . . We’re going to paint Black Lives Matter on the street in front of Trump’s headquarters. Great. Great. I said from day one, “I stand with the protesters.” I said from day one, “I stand with Black Lives Matter.” . . .Do something. You know where you start? Start at home. You know where change starts? Change starts with the person in the mirror. NYPD . . . Change the NYPD. Change it, but we took money from them. Well, what does that do? The problem is bigger than that. The problem is worse than that. There is no respect and trust between the community and the police. That’s what’s going on. If you don’t have respect and trust, you have nothing. It does not work. It’s like a marriage. No respect, no trust. . . . It doesn’t work.
The governor implored city officials to stop grandstanding and start addressing the legitimate concerns of the community. “You know what the police system is? Whatever the community wants it to be,” he argued. “[The] police department was not formed in the Bible. . . . [The] police department is paid for by the taxpayers. They decide what they want. There is no given; it’s not written in stone.”
Cuomo told the state’s 500 or so police departments to sit down and start going through the questions and demands of communities. “To spur the change, I said . . . every police department must start a collaborative process with the community, with the police, redesign the police department and pass a law on the new plan of the police department by April, or they don’t get state funds,” he explained.
Cuomo then launched into a tirade against those politicians (read: DeBlasio) who prefer stunts to action:
“I cut the budget a billion dollars.” . . . What does that mean? What does that mean? State passed an executive order saying you have to redesign it. Is that the redesign? How did you change it? Does that affect use of force policy? Does that affect demilitarization?Does that affect taking a club and knocking a person to the ground? Does it do that? Does that affect the civilian review board? Does that affect how a complaint is filed? Does that affect training? Does that affect hiring a more diverse workforce? What did it do? ...“Well, they cut a billion dollars.” So what? Does that mean they’re not going to beat protesters? Does that mean they’re not going to drive them over with a car? What did that actually change? The protesters are saying, “I want a new police department. I want all this stopped. Use of force policy, demilitarized, bias training, deescalation, that’s what we want addressed.” That’s what the protests are about. The protests are not about, reduce the budget.They meant reduce the budget, defund the police, provide more money to other services. Because it’s really about mental health, it’s really about substance abuse. Stop locking up mentally ill people. Stop locking up substance abusers. Get them treatment, not a jail cell. That’s what they were saying.Come on. They want real, smart change.
For nearly an hour, he went on like this — brutally honest and entirely pragmatic. Take responsibility. Don’t grandstand. Operate on facts. Change what you are doing to meet the real issues of the moment. The approach works for the pandemic. It works for police reform. Now imagine we had a president who talked and governed that way.
Read more:
Karen Hughes: Mask-wearing isn’t a political test. It’s a moral test, and my fellow Republicans are failing.