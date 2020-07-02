“I cut the budget a billion dollars.” . . . What does that mean? What does that mean? State passed an executive order saying you have to redesign it. Is that the redesign? How did you change it? Does that affect use of force policy? Does that affect demilitarization?

Does that affect taking a club and knocking a person to the ground? Does it do that? Does that affect the civilian review board? Does that affect how a complaint is filed? Does that affect training? Does that affect hiring a more diverse workforce? What did it do? ...

“Well, they cut a billion dollars.” So what? Does that mean they’re not going to beat protesters? Does that mean they’re not going to drive them over with a car? What did that actually change? The protesters are saying, “I want a new police department. I want all this stopped. Use of force policy, demilitarized, bias training, deescalation, that’s what we want addressed.” That’s what the protests are about. The protests are not about, reduce the budget.

They meant reduce the budget, defund the police, provide more money to other services. Because it’s really about mental health, it’s really about substance abuse. Stop locking up mentally ill people. Stop locking up substance abusers. Get them treatment, not a jail cell. That’s what they were saying.

Come on. They want real, smart change.