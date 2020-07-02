But just because Trump is entirely out of touch does not mean the country is. The latest Morning Consult/Politico poll found: “Voter optimism has reached a new low amid a resurgence of coronavirus in the United States that’s begun to slow the country’s economic reopening. ... The June 26-29 survey found 3 in 4 voters think the country is on the wrong track, compared to a quarter who said it’s headed in the right direction.” Remarkably, these are “the worst numbers on the question in the 183 polls conducted since immediately after Trump was elected in November 2016, and eclipses a previous record set in a survey released last month amid the nationwide Black Lives Matter demonstrations that continued throughout June.” Trump is failing, and voters know it.
Voters do not engage in fantastical thinking as Trump does: 47 percent say he is doing a “poor” job (up 10 points since April). The percentage of those who approve of his handling of the crisis is falling (now at 38 percent); the percentage of those who disapprove is rising (now at 56 percent).
Maybe the virus’s resurgence in red states has brought Republicans to their senses.
Over the past month, the share of voters who say the coronavirus is a “severe health risk” in the United States has grown 4 points, to 61 percent, including a 5-point increase among Republican voters (to 45 percent). ... Among Republicans, the share who said COVID-19 is a “severe health risk” in their own state has increased 8 points, to 34 percent. ...Over the course of two weeks, the share of voters who said it’s more important for the government to address the spread of coronavirus increased 8 points, to 63 percent, while the share who said it was pivotal to address the economy fell 7 points, to 29 percent, driven by a double-digit swing among Republican voters. Forty-two percent of Republicans said it’s more important for the government to address the spread of coronavirus than the economy, the highest point since polling conducted in the second week of May.
In short, Trump is not even pleasing a significant share of Republicans, who have learned personally how serious the spreading pandemic is and how essential federal action is to address it.
Other polling shows the degree to which voters expect a more robust response. Data for Progress, a liberal polling outfit, finds: “69 percent of voters reported that they’d been helped by the CARES Act. Twenty-eight percent, meanwhile, said that while they’d been helped, this aid was insufficient. Eighteen percent said they hadn’t been helped while the remaining 13 percent weren’t sure.” The partisan divide seems to be evaporating as the shared experience of the pandemic sinks in. (“Voters who self-identify as Democrats and Republicans were helped by the CARES Act at roughly proportional rates.”)
There is overwhelming support for additional financial aid. “Among all voters, 75 percent said they were either very or somewhat concerned that a second wave of the virus could lead to another round of shutdowns in the fall,” the pollsters found. “In addition, 74 percent of voters said they were either very or somewhat concerned that people will be unable to cover essential costs like rent, utilities, food and medicine.” A supermajority of voters support the House-passed Heroes Act, again on a bipartisan basis. “Among all voters, the $3 trillion package enjoys a 48-point margin of support (66 percent support, 18 percent oppose). Support for the bill is also bipartisan with Democrats supporting it by a 65-point margin and Republicans doing so by a 29-point margin.”
Voters are understandably upset about the direction of the country. They do not put their hope in the virus simply “disappearing.” They want the government to actually do something about the surging pandemic and mass unemployment, not to mention systemic racism. Like it or not, the buck stops with Trump, whose base seems to be crumbling.
