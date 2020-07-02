Over the past month, the share of voters who say the coronavirus is a “severe health risk” in the United States has grown 4 points, to 61 percent, including a 5-point increase among Republican voters (to 45 percent). ... Among Republicans, the share who said COVID-19 is a “severe health risk” in their own state has increased 8 points, to 34 percent. ...

Over the course of two weeks, the share of voters who said it’s more important for the government to address the spread of coronavirus increased 8 points, to 63 percent, while the share who said it was pivotal to address the economy fell 7 points, to 29 percent, driven by a double-digit swing among Republican voters. Forty-two percent of Republicans said it’s more important for the government to address the spread of coronavirus than the economy, the highest point since polling conducted in the second week of May.