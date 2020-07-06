In the meantime, the rest of the country seems finally to have had enough. The latest Gallup poll finds that “Trump’s approval rating is holding steady at a lower level after a sharp drop in late May and early June, with 38% of Americans currently approving of the job he is doing.” Since May, his approval rating has dropped 11 points. Now, “the current 89-point difference between Republicans’ and Democrats’ ratings of Trump is the largest partisan gap Gallup has ever measured for a presidential approval rating in a single survey.”

Even more striking, Trump has frittered away support from reliable segments of the Republican coalition. “Trump now has approval ratings below the majority level among groups that are typically more favorable to him, including non-Hispanic white Americans, men, older Americans, Southerners and those without a college degree.” He is in positive territory only with non-college-educated white males. He does not even have white non-college-educated women in his corner.

AD

AD

What is interesting is that the poll collapse occurred between June 8 and June 30, before the soaring coronavirus rates were fully recognized. June was the month of Black Lives Matter protests, the fallout from the assault on peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square, the refusal to remove Confederate names from military bases and Trump’s staunch objection to taking down Confederate statues erected during the Jim Crow era. It was a month of cultural — really, racial — warfare. And Trump, it seems, has lost decisively.

On one level, it is comforting to know that so many Americans have not fallen for the euphemisms and phony rationalizations for Trump’s racist views. They are not buying what right-wing media peddle to an ever-shrinking segment of the electorate. It should, however, disturb us that the vast majority (91 percent) of one national party remains devoted to him and that a slew of politicians, pundits, editors, producers, media outlet owners and intellectually dishonest think tanks catering to that audience continue to profit from the Trump racket.

That said, if the numbers remain anything like those we now see in state and national polls, a reckoning of enormous proportions is coming. If Americans of good will, despite different policy views and different educational, regional, racial and ethnic backgrounds, can focus on what currently binds them together — disgust with an anti-democratic, anti-pluralistic, anti-immigrant and anti-justice president — we might just enjoy a “new birth of freedom” similar to what Abraham Lincoln extolled in his Gettysburg Address. Just as Confederates had to be vanquished on the battlefield, their modern-day successors must be obliterated at the ballot box. Only then can we get about the business of cleaning up the mess Trump leaves behind, reforming our democratic institutions, tearing down the vestiges of voter suppression and addressing major issues ranging from climate change to economic inequality. But first, Trump and his enablers have to lose — very badly.

AD

AD