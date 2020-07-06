In our dichotomous public safety world, a police dog can bite a boy in the evening and the next day visit the hospital where the boy is recovering.

St. Paul is not an aberration. The extent to which we have normalized — and subsidized — police departments’ use of dogs to attack human beings should be chilling. The fact that we fawn over those same dogs at community events — without a thought of whose bodies those dogs have bitten — should be more chilling still.

There may be a place for search-and-rescue bloodhounds and explosive-sniffing dogs in a rational public safety system. But “criminal apprehension” dogs used to find and bite whomever the police tell them to need to be part of the national conversation about ending unnecessary force.

This level of violence cannot be justified by the threat posed. Police dogs routinely use force that unquestionably would be unlawful if used directly by a police officer. The dogs are overwhelmingly set on people suspected of crimes like burglary, car theft, trespassing, traffic violations or “fleeing” from the police, and often used during political protests and immigration raids.

For years, I have asked police chiefs and sheriffs: Why do you use canines to bite people? Small-town chiefs talk about dogs as a retention tool — keeping officers with little opportunity for upward advancement happy. In all departments, chiefs talk about not wanting to pick this particular battle with agency culture. All understand the corrosive impact police canines have in black, Latinx and poor neighborhoods. Each recognizes that current technology — including cameras and small robots — provides alternatives to using dogs to bite people.

But, the chiefs say, “the public loves them.”

In other words, as with so much of policing, police order dogs to attack people not because public safety requires it, but because we the public have told police we’re okay with that. If the movement to reimagine public safety means anything, surely it means that is no longer the case.