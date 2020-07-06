In our dichotomous public safety world, a police dog can bite a boy in the evening and the next day visit the hospital where the boy is recovering.
St. Paul is not an aberration. The extent to which we have normalized — and subsidized — police departments’ use of dogs to attack human beings should be chilling. The fact that we fawn over those same dogs at community events — without a thought of whose bodies those dogs have bitten — should be more chilling still.
There may be a place for search-and-rescue bloodhounds and explosive-sniffing dogs in a rational public safety system. But “criminal apprehension” dogs used to find and bite whomever the police tell them to need to be part of the national conversation about ending unnecessary force.
What changes do you hope will come out of protests and debates about police and race? Write to The Post.
Police canines are bred and trained to ensure that their bite is far more severe than a normal dog bite. The pressure from a police canine bite has been likened by one court to the force of being run over by a car. For decades, the canine-industry contended that police dogs usually cause only minor injuries and bite for 10 to 15 seconds. The era of body cams and cellphone recordings shows they often bite for much longer and cause significant injury.
Unlike normal dogs, police canines are trained to bite hard, use all their teeth and bite multiple times. Studies have found that over 3,500 police canine bites annually result in emergency room visits, and that canine force results in a higher proportion of hospital visitations than any other type of police force. On rare occasions, police canines have killed people, including a suspected burglar, a likely trespasser and a homeless woman.
This level of violence cannot be justified by the threat posed. Police dogs routinely use force that unquestionably would be unlawful if used directly by a police officer. The dogs are overwhelmingly set on people suspected of crimes like burglary, car theft, trespassing, traffic violations or “fleeing” from the police, and often used during political protests and immigration raids.
Police canines also inevitably make mistakes, attacking innocent bystanders and their own handlers. A Justice Department attorney investigating the New Orleans Police Department observed a police dog bite its handler twice within a few hours. Canines also do not always stop biting even when ordered to do so. Indeed, at least one canine-industry certification standard passes a dog even if it re-bites and has to be ordered to stop four times. By the way, certification is not universally required.
Nor can we ignore any longer that police canines cause disproportionate and profound harm to black and Latinx people. Our country has a long history of racialized used of canine violence, from dogs used to hunt fleeing enslaved people and terrorize civil rights protesters, through the present day. Racial and ethnic disparities in police dog bites persist over time and across the country. Canine force reviews, like the decades-long examination of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, consistently show disparities; during one six-month period, their canines bit only black and Latinx people. In a nine-year nationwide study of emergency room visits for police K-9 bites, 42 percent of the approximately 33,000 bite victims were black. If we are serious about beginning to atone for the disproportionate harm policing has caused black and Latinx communities in this country, it is difficult to see how we can continue using police attack dogs.
For years, I have asked police chiefs and sheriffs: Why do you use canines to bite people? Small-town chiefs talk about dogs as a retention tool — keeping officers with little opportunity for upward advancement happy. In all departments, chiefs talk about not wanting to pick this particular battle with agency culture. All understand the corrosive impact police canines have in black, Latinx and poor neighborhoods. Each recognizes that current technology — including cameras and small robots — provides alternatives to using dogs to bite people.
But, the chiefs say, “the public loves them.”
In other words, as with so much of policing, police order dogs to attack people not because public safety requires it, but because we the public have told police we’re okay with that. If the movement to reimagine public safety means anything, surely it means that is no longer the case.
