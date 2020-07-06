What states can be won without nonwhite voters, college-educated voters, young voters and suburban women (granted, there is some overlap among these) for whom his message is repulsive? (He can hold his racial-grievance sessions in red states such as Oklahoma and South Dakota, but how do his messages play in states that are actually in contention?)

Trump is running a campaign akin to George Wallace’s in 1968, when he denounced “a few anarchists, a few activists, a few militants, a few revolutionaries, and a few Communists … [whose day] is going to be over soon.” If you think I exaggerate, consider that Wallace in 1968 declared, “The American people are not going to stand by and see the security of our nation imperiled, and they’re not going to stand by and see this nation destroyed, I can assure you that.” Wallace insisted, in words that are eerily familiar to voters who listen to Trump: “The pseudo-intellectuals and the theoreticians and some professors and some newspaper editors and some judges and some preachers have looked down their nose long enough at the average man on the street.”