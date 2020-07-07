Cuomo called attention to the 38 states with a rising rate of infections at his Monday news conference. He warned, “Now you’re going to see people getting on planes from the 38 states in this nation where the virus is going up going to land at JFK, Newark, etc. You know an outbreak anywhere is an outbreak everywhere.”
Cuomo lambasted President Trump for his happy talk and false assurances that the pandemic is getting better: “Denying covid is really advancing the covid virus. . . . We’re not the United States of Denial. We have never been a nation that is excelled because we refused to admit the problem,” Cuomo said. “We admit the problem, and then we overcome the problem. If we do not, as a nation, acknowledge the covid viral increase, it is going to continue.” He added, “Those upward numbers don’t change on their own.”
The governor pointed the finger directly at Trump and state leaders who opened up recklessly. “To bend the curve, yes, you have to test. Yes, you have to trace. Yes, you have to isolate. Yes, you have to phase the reopening, and you have to socially distance.” He noted that states such as Texas “reopened recklessly and are now closing again. Who did that help? It actually set us back.”
He mocked Trump’s obsession with reducing the number of tests:
The president said over this weekend, “if we didn’t test so much and so successfully, we would have very few cases.” Think about that for a second. What he’s really saying is if we didn’t test, we wouldn’t find the cases. And if we didn’t find the cases, we wouldn’t have a problem. That’s incredible, but that’s what he is saying. So, let’s just extend that logic.If we don’t test, then we won’t know. And if you don’t know, then you have no problem. It’s a great way to go through life, isn’t it? So, on that theory — let’s do no more cancer tests and that will solve the problem with cancer. No more mammograms because we don’t want to know and that will solve breast cancer. No more prostate checks. That will solve prostate cancer. No more TB checks. That will end TB. No more HIV tests and that will solve the AIDS issue.No. Not knowing doesn’t mean you don’t have a problem. And in this case, if you do not admit it and if you don’t confront it, it is only going to increase.
He ended with a plea for Trump to not be a “co-conspirator” to the disease:
Do one simple thing: Acknowledge to the American people that COVID exists. It is a major problem. It’s going to continue until we admit it and each of us stands up to do our part. If he does not acknowledge that, then he is facilitating the virus. He is enabling the virus. . . . Just wear the mask, and say to the American people, “this is real and it’s a problem and we have to do our part.” We started masks April 15. First state in the nation to start masks. They make a difference.
Cuomo later criticized Trump for his “made up” claim that the virus is harmless to 99 percent of Americans. This, Cuomo argued, only encourages people to ignore guidelines about social distancing and mask-wearing.
Worse, Trump’s response is capitulation. Several hundred deaths a day, amounting to tens of thousands more by Election Day? Whatever, he says. Older people, nonwhites and lower-income populations dying at higher rates? Live with it, he tells us. But, of course, shrugging your shoulders will not control the rate of new cases and hospitalizations. This should be obvious, as the virus threatens to swamp health-care systems around the country.
You cannot be “a little” indifferent or a “little irresponsible" during a pandemic. Trump has shown that he’s willing to write off thousands of American lives, staging mass gatherings without mandatory mask-wearing and creating a breeding ground for the virus. In doing so, he has made himself the least pro-life president in memory. Having no president would be better than having Trump in office; at least then, governors such as Cuomo could lead.
