The president said over this weekend, “if we didn’t test so much and so successfully, we would have very few cases.” Think about that for a second. What he’s really saying is if we didn’t test, we wouldn’t find the cases. And if we didn’t find the cases, we wouldn’t have a problem. That’s incredible, but that’s what he is saying. So, let’s just extend that logic.

If we don’t test, then we won’t know. And if you don’t know, then you have no problem. It’s a great way to go through life, isn’t it? So, on that theory — let’s do no more cancer tests and that will solve the problem with cancer. No more mammograms because we don’t want to know and that will solve breast cancer. No more prostate checks. That will solve prostate cancer. No more TB checks. That will end TB. No more HIV tests and that will solve the AIDS issue.

No. Not knowing doesn’t mean you don’t have a problem. And in this case, if you do not admit it and if you don’t confront it, it is only going to increase.