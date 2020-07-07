The CDC’s most recent estimates of vaccination rates in the 2018-2019 season are the highest on record, yet only 45.3 percent of adults and 62.6 percent of children received vaccines. During that season, influenza was estimated to cause 34,200 deaths and 490,600 hospitalizations in the United States despite vaccination efforts. If influenza kills thousands, we have a proven effective vaccine, and experts agree everyone should be vaccinated, why are vaccination rates so low?

Fear of vaccination, fueled by inadequate education, faulty research and deliberate misinformation, is part of the problem. However, even for individuals and parents who intend to follow CDC vaccine recommendations, many barriers to vaccination still exist, including difficulty learning about, accessing or paying for the vaccine.

Others are less obvious. In a new study we published in the New England Journal of Medicine, we found that children between the ages of 2 and 5 who were born in summer months were significantly less likely to receive the flu vaccine, more likely to be diagnosed with influenza, and more likely to have a family member diagnosed with influenza compared with children born in September or after. The gap was striking: 55 percent of the children with November birthdays were vaccinated compared to only 42 percent of those with July birthdays. The most likely explanation for our findings was that young children born in September to December could get their influenza vaccine at their annual checkup, while those born in earlier months would have to come back for a separate appointment to get their vaccine.

If something as simple as birth month can derail flu vaccinations, then given the urgency of using vaccination to achieve herd immunity to covid-19, we must make the vaccine for it very easy to get.

Although the CDC and physician groups have urged parents to bring young children to the doctor despite stay-at-home orders to receive their vaccines, many have stayed away. Opportunities for vaccination of older children and adults, such as through school or work programs, may be diminished due to remote learning or work-from-home.

So rather than having patients come to the vaccine, we’ll need to bring the vaccine to the patients. Many Americans live close to local pharmacies, which already have the infrastructure to receive and store vaccines. If they were properly staffed and supplied, they could administer covid-19 vaccines to their customers or even take on more proactive roles in administering vaccines at home in the communities they serve. Regulations that prevent administration of vaccines at pharmacies — such as those that prohibit immunization of young children — could be temporarily eased.

Of course, though pharmacies have long been able to provide flu vaccines, they haven’t been able to close the gap between vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans.

Nurses with appropriate protective equipment and vaccines could join postal workers on mail delivery routes to bring covid-19 vaccines directly to the home, an approach that could be particularly helpful in rural areas. At Boston Medical Center, pediatricians have already partnered with idle ambulance crews to bring routine vaccines directly to children in their homes during the pandemic. Programs like this one could be continued to deliver the coronavirus vaccine once available.

Vaccination should also come at no cost to individuals. We already know that covid-19 infections have been more common among low-income Americans, who would benefit most from vaccination yet be least able to afford it. The long-term economic benefits of maximally vaccinating the population would far outweigh the costs of the vaccine and its administration.

And finally, creative planning and public health messaging have never been more important. Ideas ranging from mandating that employers offer paid time off to allow employees to be vaccinated; “national vaccine days”; coordinated endorsements by politicians and celebrities; and national data collection to better target efforts to those who are not yet vaccinated should all be under consideration. A strategy to universal vaccination should be a sophisticated, prioritized, federally centralized effort.

Health policy experts have already called for the mass preproduction of vaccine candidates with the hope of quickly distributing those vaccines that are ultimately found to be effective and approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Having a stockpile of vaccines ready to distribute makes medical and economic sense, but only if we can administer those vaccines to everyone.

