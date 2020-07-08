The court took a large step on Wednesday to expand those rights, ruling that the Trump administration acted legally in changing the regulations governing the mandate in the Affordable Care Act that insurance plans must cover contraception without cost-sharing.

The administration expanded the kinds of employers who could circumvent that mandate. It gave virtually any company the ability to exempt itself completely if it cites a religious objection — in which case women are left to fend for themselves.

The administration also gave virtually any company the ability to cite a “moral” objection and trigger a process that leaves the employer out of it but still allows women to obtain their contraceptives via insurers. The court declared both legal.

The process is intricate. (There’s an explanation here.) But what’s important is that in the long history of litigation over this question, the types of employers who are permitted to declare that they find the law displeasing and therefore can decide that it doesn’t apply to them have widened, from religious organizations to “closely held” corporations and now to virtually any employer.

In other words, no matter where you work, if your boss decides he objects to you using contraception — as 99 percent of sexually active women of child-bearing age have — he may now be free to make it harder for you to do so.

Let’s review the history. When the ACA passed in 2010, it provided that organizations like churches or religiously affiliated schools and charities could opt out of the contraception mandate by signing a form that declared their intention to do so, after which the government would make an independent arrangement with the insurer to provide the benefit to the employees who needed it.

Religious groups immediately sued, saying that signing a form made them complicit in the sinfulness of contraception, and therefore it was a terrible burden on their beliefs that they should not be forced to bear.

What ensued was a long period in which lawsuits raged and the Obama administration attempted to find an accommodation satisfying these groups, most notably the Little Sisters of the Poor, a religious order that employs a couple thousand people in its charities. In the 2014 Hobby Lobby case, the court’s conservatives ruled that not only could explicitly religious organizations exempt themselves from the mandate, but so could a “closely held” corporation like Hobby Lobby, which is owned by a devout family.

Then the Trump administration came into office and decided that the exemption ought to be widened out to not just family-held corporations but any employer who decides they have a desire to police their workers’ reproductive lives. That’s what the Supreme Court just upheld.

Before we go further, I must correct something that appears in almost every report: the idea that we’re talking about “free” contraception here. We are not. The ACA mandated that contraception be included in insurance benefits without cost-sharing, which means you don’t have to pay out of pocket when you get it.

But that absolutely does not mean you are getting it for free.

When you get insurance through your employer, your employer isn’t bestowing a gift on you out of the goodness of their heart. Employer-provided insurance coverage is compensation for your labor, just as surely as the money in your paycheck. The benefits you get as part of that coverage are not free. You paid for them every day you came to work.

Every time we refer to “free contraception” we reinforce the idea that this is all about the prerogatives of employers and not the rights of employees. But the workplace has been one of the main arenas in which religious conservatives have looked to the courts to expand their “religious liberty,” which in practice means giving them exemptions from laws they don’t like.

Your state passes a law barring discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation? Then you sue on behalf of America’s evangelical bakers, to allow them to discriminate if they decide that God looks angrily down on same-sex weddings and vendors who enable them. You feel an uncontrollable urge to supervise the private sex lives of your female employees? The Trump administration will promulgate a rule giving you that ability.

If there’s some good news in the new decision, it’s that the court ruled only that the Trump administration is allowed to carry out this exemption via regulation, not that every employer has a constitutional right to deny employees contraception coverage those employees worked for. Which means that should presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden win, his administration can simply reverse the Trump administration’s decision.

But there’s a better way to resolve this controversy once and for all: We should move to a system where nobody is dependent upon their job for health coverage.

Employer-based coverage is an accident of history that brings with it all kinds of inefficiencies and pathologies. We in America take it as given that your boss gets to decide what kind of insurance you have, and if you lose your job then you lose coverage. In most every industrialized country that idea is regarded as nearly obscene, and if we wanted to we could simply do away with it.

That would deprive religious conservatives of the ability to keep suing over contraception, which gives them a focus for their endless cries of oppression and aggrievement. Which would be just one of the benefits.

